Kenny Wallace was sitting in the grandstands of a Missouri short track when he heard a racing fan wish death upon his father.

His father’s offense? Winning too much.

Decades later, the former NASCAR driver and broadcaster can still recall what was said that day at Lake Hill Speedway in Valley Park, Missouri.

During a recent installment of his “Coffee With Kenny” series on X, Wallace addressed the appetite for negativity in motorsports, drawing on his own experiences growing up as the son of an accomplished race car driver.

And he didn’t mince words.

“Growing up right here at the Lake Hill Speedway in Valley Park, Missouri. My dad had won everything. I’m sitting in the stands. Cars are going around in a circular rotation, and some fan said, ‘I hope Russ Wallace burns to death,’” Wallace recalled.

“Doesn’t bother me; hell, I’m 63 years old, and that didn’t bother me at all. Some fan saying hope my dad burned to death because he won a race. What the [expletive] is wrong with people?”

Kenny Wallace Explains How Jimmie Johnson Changed His Perspective

Before Rusty, Mike and Kenny Wallace made names for themselves in NASCAR, their father was a formidable competitor on the Midwest short-track circuit.

Russ Wallace amassed more than 400 feature victories. According to Kenny, his father once won 11 out of 12 consecutive weeks at Tri-City Speedway.

That kind of dominance didn’t sit well with everyone in the grandstands, and Kenny wasn’t always willing to sit quietly and listen.

In a September interview with Kaitlyn Vincie for NASCAR’s Substack, Wallace recalled how he and his mother would get into altercations with spectators who took issue with his father. Those encounters even contributed to the origin of his nickname, “Herman the German,” which eventually evolved into “The Herminator.”

It wasn’t until Jimmie Johnson began collecting NASCAR Cup Series championships that Wallace came to better understand the resentment his father encountered.

“The fans were brutal back then to my dad, which always really bothered me until I saw Jimmie Johnson dominating,” Wallace said. “Then I realized they just hated him because he was so good.”

Johnson won an unprecedented five consecutive Cup Series championships from 2006 through 2010 before adding two more in 2013 and 2016.

Kenny Wallace Addresses NASCAR’s Complicated Relationship With Controversy

As much as Wallace questions the hostility directed toward drivers, he also recognizes how much NASCAR has benefited from confrontation.

He pointed to the famous fight involving Donnie Allison, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough following the 1979 Daytona 500.

Richard Petty won his sixth Daytona 500 that afternoon. Yet nearly five decades later, the fight remains one of the most recognizable moments in NASCAR history.

“And that my friends, saved the sport of NASCAR,” Wallace said.

It’s a complicated subject for someone who has experienced racing from the grandstands, the driver’s seat and the television booth.

Wallace understands why a heated rivalry makes for good television. He also knows what it’s like to be a kid sitting in the stands when a stranger takes his hatred of a race car driver entirely too far.