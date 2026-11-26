An alleged armed robbery in Speedway, Indiana, took police to one of the most famous pieces of pavement in motorsports early Monday morning.

A man accused of stealing nearly $900 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store led officers on a foot chase across Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making his way onto the same racing surface that hosts the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Brickyard 400.

The incident unfolded shortly after 1:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 23, following a reported robbery at a Speedway gas station on West 16th Street, directly across from the historic racetrack.

The suspect, identified as Terrence Jones in subsequent reporting citing court documents, was taken into custody and now faces five criminal charges.

Armed Robbery Suspect Runs Across Indianapolis Motor Speedway

According to local NBC affiliate WTHR, police responded to the convenience store after an employee reported being threatened by a man carrying a handgun.

The suspect allegedly made off with six cartons of cigarettes worth a combined $864.

Police subsequently located a man matching the suspect’s description. When an officer attempted to make contact with him, he allegedly fled on foot, making his way onto Indianapolis Motor Speedway property.

Motorsports reporter Joseph Srigley shared details of the unusual pursuit Tuesday night, reporting that officers followed the suspect across the actual racing surface and into the speedway’s infield.

The suspect eventually stopped running and was apprehended. He was then transported to the Speedway Police Department station.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also assisted Speedway police during the incident.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from both the gas station and Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the robbery investigation. The remaining unopened cartons of cigarettes were reportedly returned to the store.

The pursuit occurred during the motorsports offseason and was unrelated to any scheduled racing event at the facility.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Robbery Suspect Faces Five Charges

According to court records cited by FOX59 and subsequently reported by Athlon Sports, Jones faces two felony charges and three misdemeanor charges stemming from Monday’s incident.

Those charges include:

Armed robbery, a Level 3 felony

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony

Conversion, a Class A misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor

Resisting law enforcement, a Class B misdemeanor

A jury trial is reportedly scheduled for February 22, 2027.

Jones is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Is Home to Two of Racing’s Biggest Events

For NASCAR and IndyCar fans, the location of Monday’s pursuit needs little introduction.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened in 1909 and has hosted the Indianapolis 500 since 1911. NASCAR made its historic debut at the 2.5-mile oval in 1994, when Indiana-raised Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Brickyard 400.

Gordon went on to win the event a record five times, cementing his place among the most successful drivers in the speedway’s storied history.

NASCAR’s relationship with Indianapolis has evolved over the years. The Cup Series competed on the facility’s road course from 2021 through 2023 before returning to the oval in 2024.

The speedway remains one of the rare venues with a prominent place on both the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series calendars.

Come May, much of the motorsports world will once again turn its attention to Indianapolis for the running of the Indianapolis 500.

This week, however, it was an alleged robbery involving six cartons of cigarettes that brought police onto the famous racetrack.