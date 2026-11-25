There was plenty of colorful language on NASCAR team radios during the 2026 Cup Series Chase, and one lucky fan is about to reap the benefits.

NASCAR officially closed its Swear Jar promotion on Tuesday, Nov. 24, but not before Jose Cuervo threw a little extra money into the pot.

The tequila brand contributed an additional $10,000 to the $19,890 accumulated during the Chase, bringing the final prize to an impressive $29,890.

“A whole lot of swearing and one final round!” NASCAR wrote on X while unveiling the final tally.

Nearly $30,000 is certainly nothing to scoff at, but perhaps the most entertaining part of NASCAR’s announcement was the accompanying breakdown of the words that helped get the prize money there.

And in that particular standings battle, there wasn’t much competition for first place.

NASCAR Reveals the 10 Most-Used Swear Words During the Chase

The F-word was overwhelmingly the profanity of choice, registering 915 uses throughout the promotion. That’s more than twice as many as its closest competitor, the S-word, which was recorded 442 times.

Here’s how the 10 most frequently used profanities stacked up, censored as they appeared in NASCAR’s announcement:

F*CK: 915 SH*T: 442 H*LL: 179 A*S: 176 D*MN: 98 P*SS: 39 DMMT: 34 D*CK: 25 MTHERFCKER: 20 B*TCH: 15

Together, those 10 words accounted for 1,943 instances of profanity, with the top two responsible for nearly 70% of that total.

Considering what was at stake during the closing weeks of the Cup Series season, those numbers might not come as much of a surprise to anyone who regularly listens to team radios.

NASCAR’s Swear Jar Gives One Fan an Unexpected Offseason Payday

Some of the most entertaining moments of a NASCAR race never make it onto the television broadcast.

Anyone who has listened to a driver and crew chief exchange words after a botched pit stop, an untimely caution or contact with another competitor knows just how candid those conversations can get.

The Swear Jar promotion turned that particularly entertaining aspect of the sport into an opportunity for fans to cash in. Jose Cuervo’s last-minute contribution made the payoff considerably sweeter.

Kyle Larson left Homestead-Miami Speedway with his third NASCAR Cup Series championship, putting a bow on the 2026 season.

But thanks to a few thousand choice words over the radio and a generous contribution from a tequila brand, the champion won’t be the only one celebrating a lucrative end to the NASCAR season.