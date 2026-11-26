In the ongoing legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports, a North Carolina judge made a ruling against the former. The latest development is that a North Carolina judge denied JGR’s request for an injunction extension against Spire and the team’s Chief Motorsports Officer, Chris Gabehart.

Gabehart, who formerly served as the crew chief for Denny Hamlin and a competition director for JGR, left the organization to join Spire ahead of 2026. In the wake of the move, JGR filed a lawsuit against both parties, alleging Gabehart stole confidential information.

The information JGR claims was stolen has been used by Gabehart to help further grow Spire’s on-track performance. Both NASCAR Cup Series teams are expected to go to trial in February of next year.

JGR Denied Injunction Against Spire, Chris Gabehart

NASCAR is currently in the offseason period. However, for JGR and Spire, the action is heating up inside a North Carolina courtroom.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Judge Susan C. Rodriguez denied JGR’s attempt at an injunction extension against Gabehart and Spire.

“‘The Court concludes that JGR has not established a likelihood of success on the merits as to its misappropriation of trade secret claims against Spire,’” via Bob Pockrass on X.

Essentially, JGR was attempting to permit Gabehart from working at Spire until the legal matter is resolved. Yet, Judge Rodriguez ruled that JGR failed to prove that Spire misappropriated the former’s trade secrets and could not prove they interfered with Gabehart’s JGR contract.

Gabehart, a 31-time Cup Series winner as a crew chief, has been on paid leave since September, according to FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass.

While Wednesday’s ruling was a small victory for Spire in the ongoing legal fight, the court made clear that it is not meant to be taken as Spire can now misappropriate JGR’s trade secrets.

“Ruling: ‘The Court’s order enjoining Gabehart fully remains in place. … This Order should not be misconstrued as permitting Spire to misappropriate JGR’s trade secrets or tortiously interfere with Gabehart’s JGR Employment Agreement. Spire remains bound to comply with the law,’” Pockrass wrote via X.

A Look at Spire, Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2026 Seasons

Amid the ongoing disputes in the courtroom, both Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports had successful 2026 seasons.

All four of JGR’s full-time Cup cars made the 10-race Chase. Christopher Bell led the field in Toyotas in the final season standings, ranking second with one win in 2026.

Denny Hamlin totaled four wins in 2026, the most by any JGR driver. The driver of the No. 11 had a consistent season, completing all but three laps and finishing third in the final standings.

Chase Briscoe posted three wins in 2026 and finished sixth in the standings. Ty Gibbs scored his first two career Cup victories this year and posted a ninth-place finish in the standings.

For Spire Motorsports, both Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez made the Chase. It was the team’s first appearance in the 10-race playoff-like run to the end of the season.

Hocevar scored his first career Cup win last April at Talladega and finished 14th in the standings. Daniel Suarez won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 in May and finished 13th in points.