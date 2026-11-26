Toni Breidinger has had some unusual encounters with fans over the course of her racing career, but one in particular is difficult to comprehend.

During a recent interview with E! News’ “The Rundown,” the NASCAR driver revealed that people posing as her on social media have convinced unsuspecting fans that they’re romantically involved with her.

In one instance, a man was apparently so convinced he was going to marry Breidinger that he made major changes to his personal life, including putting a down payment on a house in Los Angeles.

There was just one problem: He hadn’t been talking to Breidinger at all.

And she doesn’t even live in Los Angeles.

Toni Breidinger Reveals Just How Far One Catfishing Incident Went

For Breidinger, the situation is particularly uncomfortable because she’s sometimes the one who has to break the news to the people who have been deceived.

“I feel bad sometimes, ’cause some of them get really in deep. And there was one guy who thought he was gonna marry me. I guess he divorced his wife and, like, put a down payment for a house in LA. I don’t even live in LA. I’m here right now, but I don’t live here,” Breidinger told “The Rundown.”

“But it was like, yeah, like some people get so far in deep. I’m like, that’s really unfortunate.”

The man who believed he was going to marry Breidinger wasn’t an isolated case, either.

The NASCAR driver explained that fans have approached her in person at the racetrack under the impression that they’ve been communicating with her privately. Some have even told her they’ve sent her money.

“Some people tell me, ‘I wired you xyz amount of money,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s not in my [bank] account,’” Breidinger said.

Toni Breidinger Has Repeatedly Warned NASCAR Fans About Fake Accounts

Unfortunately for Breidinger, impersonators have been a persistent problem throughout her career.

She has previously taken to social media to warn followers that she does not operate secret or private fan accounts, solicit money from fans or sell fan club and VIP membership cards through such accounts.

Despite those warnings, people continue to fall victim to the scams.

“I’ve said it so many times. I have so many warnings out there, and somebody’s working overtime creating those fake accounts,” Breidinger said.

It’s an unsettling reality for Breidinger, whose career as both a professional race car driver and a model has introduced her to an audience well beyond the NASCAR garage.

For the fans who have been deceived, the consequences can be devastating, both personally and financially.

And for Breidinger, what should be an ordinary meet-and-greet at the racetrack can turn into an incredibly uncomfortable conversation with a complete stranger who believes they’ve been speaking for months.