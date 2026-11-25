For years, the Earnhardt name was as much a family business as it was a NASCAR institution. But for Dale Earnhardt Jr., carrying that name came with complications few race car drivers could understand.

At one point, he even admitted that he sometimes wished he didn’t share his father’s name.

It was a remarkably candid admission from NASCAR’s most popular driver, whose increasingly strained relationship with his stepmother, Teresa Earnhardt, eventually led him to leave the racing organization his father had built.

Their disagreements have played out publicly for the better part of two decades, involving ownership, trademarks and the legacy of one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers.

How Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Teresa Earnhardt’s Relationship Became Strained

Earnhardt Jr. was 8 years old when his father married Teresa Houston in 1982. The couple later welcomed a daughter, Taylor, in 1988.

After the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Teresa inherited sole ownership of Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI).

Earnhardt Jr. continued driving for the family business, winning his first Daytona 500 in 2004 as part of a career-best six-win Cup Series campaign.

By December 2006, however, Teresa was publicly questioning her stepson’s priorities.

“Right now the ball’s in his court to decide on whether he wants to be a NASCAR driver or whether he wants to be a public personality,” she told The Wall Street Journal, as reported by ESPN.

Earlier that year, Earnhardt Jr. had secured the trademark rights to his own name, having previously needed Teresa’s permission to use it in certain commercial agreements.

Despite their differences, Earnhardt Jr. had also defended his stepmother publicly, disputing rumors about how she treated him.

An Ownership Dispute Changed the Course of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Career

As negotiations intensified over a new contract, Earnhardt Jr. made it clear that remaining at DEI would require more than a competitive race car.

He wanted majority ownership.

Working alongside his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Earnhardt Jr. sought a 51% stake in his father’s company, according to contemporaneous reporting.

The two sides failed to reach an agreement, and in May 2007, Earnhardt Jr. announced he would leave DEI at the end of the season.

He subsequently signed with Hendrick Motorsports, but unsuccessful negotiations over the No. 8 meant leaving behind the number that had become synonymous with his career.

Earnhardt Jr. spent his final 10 full-time Cup Series seasons driving the No. 88.

DEI, meanwhile, merged its racing operations with Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of the 2009 season. By 2014, the Earnhardt name was no longer part of the team’s identity.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Still Respects One Aspect of Teresa Earnhardt’s Business Dealings

Seventeen years after his departure from DEI, the familiar No. 8 brought Teresa and Earnhardt Jr. back into the same conversation.

In 2024, Teresa did not renew the trademark for the distinctive No. 8 design associated with Earnhardt Jr.’s Budweiser Chevrolet, opening the door for him to pursue it himself.

Speaking on his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast that June, Earnhardt Jr. expressed his confidence in Teresa’s ability to protect the family’s intellectual property.

“There’s one thing I’ll say about Teresa is in terms of owning a trademark and protecting things like that, protecting our legacy and our family name, I have a lot of trust in her around those things,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

“She’s very smart, very savvy, always thinking.”

He even acknowledged that he would have been perfectly comfortable with Teresa renewing the trademark herself.

After all the years of disagreements over ownership and the Earnhardt name, Junior’s priority was surprisingly simple: He wanted the trademark to stay in the family.