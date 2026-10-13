No Rulings Made in Recent Spire, JGR NASCAR Lawsuit Hearing

No rulings were made in the latest court hearing between NASCAR teams Spire Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. The afternoon portion of the court proceedings surrounded whether Spire should be added to a preliminary injunction in not using JGR information.

JGR is suing Spire and chief motorsports officer Chris Gabehart. The team owned by Joe Gibbs claims that Gabehart, former JGR competition director and crew chief Denny Hamlin, stole confidential information prior to joining Spire at the beginning of the 2026 season.

Latest Court Proceedings Involving Spire, JGR

FOX Motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass was on-site for Wednesday’s court hearing between the two organizations. When the day wrapped up, the insider wrote via X:

“Court done for the day. No rulings. Afternoon portion was on whether Spire should be added to the injunction in not using JGR info. Judge mentioned she wondered how that would be applied because of the disagreements over what is considered a trade secret.”

Pockrass said a lot of Wednesday’s argument had been covered previously and debated whether aspects such as air pressures, gearbox cooling, and data analysis were trade secrets or racing knowledge.

The preliminary injunction revision surrounds JGR believing that Gabehart and Spire have violated said injunction that prevents the chief motorsports officer from “performing similar competition director duties at Spire as he did at JGR,” Pockrass wrote.

The morning portion of court focused on if there was enough reason for the judge to have a hearing on whether Gabehart and Spire have violated court orders.

“JGR argued that Gabehart went to enough meetings and used analysis processes he used at JGR that show there should be a contempt hearing because that was within general scope of JGR duties that he can’t perform at Spire. JGR argues what he did was substantive and repeatable,” Pockrass wrote.

Spire Fires Back at Joe Gibbs Racing’s Claims

The Gabehart and Spire side had their chance to respond to JGR’s claims on Wednesday. According to Pockrass, their side argues Joe Gibbs Racing did not show substantial evidence to have a hearing on a court violation.

“Spire and Gabehart argue that JGR did not meet the burden of having clear evidence to have a hearing on whether Gabehart violated court order. That JGR gave the ‘greatest hits’ of discovery and that his input was like trying to decide what golf club to use on the course,” Pockrass wrote.

Pockrass said the judge expressed concern that her court order was violated and “pressed” Spire and Gabehart regarding his access to an email/One Drive account linked to a Spire Motorsports laptop for a period of time.

While there was an afternoon portion on whether the preliminary injunction needs to be revised, no rulings were made by the end of the day.

On the racetrack, Joe Gibbs Racing has three drivers in the Cup Series title hunt — Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe — who are ranked 2nd-4th in the standings, respectively.

Spire, meanwhile, has two drivers in the Chase, Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez, the organization’s first appearance in the postseason.