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NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Results at Phoenix: Full Starting Lineup for Sunday’s Race

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AVONDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 17: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/RichmondWaterHeater Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway on October 17, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag at Phoenix Raceway after delivering the fastest lap in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session.

The Team Penske driver secured the pole for Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500 with a lap of 26.250 seconds at 137.143 mph, edging teammate Joey Logano by just 0.032 seconds.

It was a strong afternoon for Penske, which swept the front row at the one-mile Arizona oval. Logano clocked a 26.282-second lap, giving the Ford teammates the two best starting positions heading into Sunday’s race.

With the NASCAR Chase entering its closing stretch, track position could prove especially valuable at Phoenix, where a clean qualifying lap can make a significant difference in how a driver’s afternoon unfolds.

Ryan Blaney Leads Penske Front-Row Sweep at Phoenix

Chase Briscoe was the fastest Toyota driver in qualifying, securing third with a lap of 26.311 seconds. Denny Hamlin followed in fourth at 26.314 seconds, putting two Joe Gibbs Racing teammates directly behind the Penske duo.

Christopher Bell rounded out the top five, giving Joe Gibbs Racing three cars among the first five starters.

Tyler Reddick qualified sixth in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, followed by Ty Gibbs in seventh.

Michael McDowell secured eighth, while Josh Berry and William Byron completed the top 10.

There were some notable results further down the grid. Ross Chastain qualified 11th, with Connor Zilisch immediately behind him in 12th. Chase Elliott will start 16th, while Bubba Wallace faces a longer climb through the field after qualifying 23rd.

But perhaps the biggest concern belongs to Kyle Larson. The Hendrick Motorsports driver enters Phoenix atop the Cup Series Chase standings, yet a disappointing qualifying effort has left him with considerable ground to make up on Sunday. With the championship battle tightening, Larson will have to work his way through traffic while several of his closest competitors start near the front.

Carson Hocevar qualified 28th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start 31st and Alex Bowman will roll off 34th.

NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup for Phoenix

Here are the qualifying results and starting positions confirmed in Saturday’s session:

  1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
  2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
  3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
  4. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
  5. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
  6. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
  7. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
  8. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
  9. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
  10. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
  11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
  12. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Chevrolet
  13. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
  14. Daniel Suárez, No. 7 Chevrolet
  15. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
  16. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
  17. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
  18. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
  19. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
  20. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
  21. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
  22. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
  23. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
  24. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
  25. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Chevrolet
  26. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
  27. Cole Custer, No. 41 Chevrolet
  28. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
  29. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
  30. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
  32. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
  33. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
  34. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
  35. Austin Hill, No. 33 Chevrolet
  36. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota
  37. Cody Ware, No. 51 Chevrolet

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Oct. 18, for the Freeway Insurance 500. The race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, with television coverage on USA Network.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Results at Phoenix: Full Starting Lineup for Sunday’s Race

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