Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Reveals What Really Fueled Michael McDowell Clash at Charlotte

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wasn’t looking for a fight with Michael McDowell at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But by the time Sunday’s Bank of America 400 ended, he’d had enough.

The frustration had been building throughout the afternoon. There were problems on pit road, an increasingly aggravating battle for position and, as Stenhouse later acknowledged, some unfinished business from earlier in the season.

It all spilled over on the cooldown lap, when Stenhouse went after McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet. McDowell responded, and Stenhouse’s No. 47 ended up spinning.

Three days later, Stenhouse explained what happened, revealing that McDowell offered a partial apology afterward but that the two drivers still see the incident differently.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Explains What Happened With Michael McDowell

Speaking Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Stenhouse said the tension began with something neither driver had much control over: their pit stalls.

“Him and I were getting frustrated all race long just from where we were pitted, not being able to pick based on a qualifying order,” Stenhouse said. “I feel like we both ended up getting a bad pit box. We both kept getting blocked in, and so I think our races were frustrating in general.”

But the bigger problem came on the racetrack.

Stenhouse said he had several strong runs late in the race, only to find McDowell repeatedly defending his position.

“I just felt like he was blocking me in every single lane that I went,” Stenhouse said.

Then came the moment that pushed him over the edge.

“He was waiting for me to make a move. And then eventually, I got a run, and he put me in the grass down the front stretch.”

By the time the checkered flag fell, Stenhouse had decided McDowell was going to hear about it.

“So I was just letting him know my displeasure with that. The right side of my car was already scuffed. So I wasn’t worried about scuffing it anymore.”

The contact that followed turned an already frustrating race into one of Charlotte’s most talked-about post-race moments.

Stenhouse Reveals McDowell Apologized, but the Two Still Disagree

The drivers eventually spoke on pit road, and according to Stenhouse, McDowell acknowledged at least some responsibility.

“He was somewhat apologetic for it. Said he was trying to let me go around the outside, and we still disagreed on that. But anyway, he knows where I stood.”

There was another reason Stenhouse wasn’t particularly willing to let the incident slide.

Charlotte wasn’t their first run-in of 2026.

“We got crashed at Michigan running really well earlier this season on the front straightaway there that felt like it could have been avoided. So it kind of just pulled up there,” Stenhouse said.

That history adds another layer to Sunday’s confrontation, especially considering the two drivers had spent time together just days earlier.

“Him and I were on the same kickball team Thursday night, had no issues,” Stenhouse said.

From teammates on a kickball field to trading contact on a NASCAR cooldown lap, things changed quickly.

Still, Stenhouse isn’t interested in carrying the disagreement into another race.

“We’ll move on. No problem.”

NASCAR Calls Drivers to Phoenix Meeting Despite No Penalties

NASCAR ultimately decided against penalizing either driver, but that doesn’t mean officials were comfortable with what happened.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Hauler Talk,” NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde acknowledged just how seriously the sanctioning body considered disciplinary action.

“I would probably say that this is probably the closest it’s gotten to being a penalty without it being a penalty,” Forde said.

Officials reviewed the incident alongside previous post-race confrontations, including Bubba Wallace’s contact with Alex Bowman following the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

In Charlotte, neither car struck the wall, and both drivers still had their window nets up. Those details helped distinguish the incident from the Chicago case, which resulted in a fine for Wallace.

“We didn’t love the behavior from either of them,” Forde said.

NASCAR plans to bring Stenhouse and McDowell into its hauler at Phoenix Raceway this weekend to discuss the incident.

As far as Stenhouse is concerned, though, the confrontation is already behind him. He got his chance to tell McDowell exactly what bothered him, and despite their disagreement, he’s ready to move on.

NASCAR just wants to make sure both drivers do.