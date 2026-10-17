Samantha Busch Reveals Kyle Busch Tried to Land NASCAR Sponsor While in Mexican Jail

Leave it to Kyle Busch to find a potential NASCAR sponsor in one of the last places anyone would think to look: a Mexican jail.

Samantha Busch shared the unexpected story about her late husband during the Friday, Oct. 16, episode of her “Certified Oversharer” podcast, recalling how the two-time Cup Series champion handled his 2023 detention in Mexico.

What was understandably a stressful ordeal for his family apparently didn’t stop Busch from making the most of his surroundings. In fact, he seemed to find a few perks in the situation.

Samantha Busch Recalls Kyle’s Unusual Take on His Mexico Detention

Busch was detained at an airport in Cancún in January 2023 after authorities discovered a handgun and ammunition in his luggage. He later received a prison sentence and a fine but was permitted to return to the United States after posting bond.

When Samantha and former Kyle Busch Motorsports president Mike Verlander checked on him, they weren’t expecting the response they got.

“In true Kyle fashion, like he takes this horrible situation, like isn’t affected by it by the way like a normal person would be,” Samantha recalled.

According to his wife, Busch was surprisingly relaxed about the experience.

“And he was like, ‘You know, it’s kind of relaxing. I mean, I don’t have a phone, so I don’t have to like do any work, and I can nap all day if I want to. Granted, there’s ants and bugs all over the floor. But like, really, it’s not bad.'”

No phone, no work and the freedom to nap. Busch had apparently found a silver lining, even if the accommodations left something to be desired.

But Samantha’s next revelation was even better.

Kyle Busch Apparently Couldn’t Stop Talking NASCAR Business

While in custody, Busch reportedly struck up a conversation with another man and saw an opportunity for his Truck Series organization.

“And there’s another part when he went from jail to prison that he met this guy named Angel and Angel had a lot of money. And so he’s trying to get truck sponsorship out of a Mexican prisoner.”

Only Kyle Busch could turn a conversation behind bars into a potential sponsorship pitch.

There’s no indication a deal ever materialized, but it’s hard to imagine a more fitting story about a driver who spent years balancing his Cup Series career with running Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Samantha also revealed that Kyle had saved a date on his calendar for a future podcast appearance, when he would finally be able to discuss the Mexico incident publicly alongside her and Verlander.

Sadly, that conversation never happened. Busch died May 21 at age 41.

Now, nearly five months later, Samantha is continuing to share the stories fans never got to hear from Kyle himself.

And this one is a reminder that even in the most unlikely circumstances, he could still find a way to make racing part of the conversation.