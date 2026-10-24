Hawks Set All-Time Record in 47-Point Win

The Atlanta Hawks had an absolutely incredible night at the office on Friday.

Playing in Charlotte against the Hornets, the Hawks won in insanely dominant fashion, a 128-81 victory.

The win moved the Hawks to 2-0 on the season in a game they never really would’ve felt threatened.

And even more impressive: The Hawks made history.

Hawks Set All-Time Record

The Hawks had never won a game by 47 points before.

This is the largest margin of victory in franchise history:

Tonight’s 47-point, 128-81, victory in Charlotte marks the Hawks’ largest margin of victory in franchise history — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) October 24, 2026

The Hawks’ previous record was a 46-point win on Nov. 15, 2017 against the Sacramento Kinds, when they won 126-80.

So the 128-81 score was almost exactly the same as that one, just one more point in the margin.

That’s quite a blowout, and the Hawks have been playing basketball for a long time, so it’s quite the feat for them to set a franchise record above all the other performances in the history of Atlanta hoops.

How Hawks Won By 47

A lot of things go into such a wide margin of victory, but let’s start with double-digit scorers — the Hawks had seven players score at least 10 points.

Jalen Johnson led the way with 19 points. He was matched off the bench by Aaron Wiggins, who also had 19 points. Wiggins shot a ridiculous 7-for-9 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Nickeill Alexander-Walker was next up with 14 points.

C.J. McCollum put up 13 points in just 22 minutes.

Dyson Daniels had 11 points in 23 minutes, and Corey Kispert outpaced him with 11 points off the bench in just 10 minutes (4-5 FG, 3-4 3FG).

Rounding out the double-figure scorers was Onyeka Okongwu, who had 10.

The Hawks then even had nine points from Luguentz Dort and eight points from Jock Landale.

They shot 51% from the floor, including 40% from 3-point range on 18-for-45 from deep.

The other part of a large victory margin is defense, though, and the Hawks had that, too.

They forced 25 turnovers by Charlotte, with Daniels leading the way with seven steals. The Hawks had 17 steals total, from seven different players. Johnson added three, and both Wiggins and Alexander-Walker had two.

The Hawks also held Charlotte to 34% shooting, including 11-for-51 from 3-point land (22%).

And when the math all added up on Friday, it was Hawks 128, Hornets 81.

Atlanta has never won a game by that many points. It’ll be hard to ever do it again.

But for one night, the Hawks were as dominant as they’ve ever been in a single game in the history of their franchise. That’s pretty darn cool.