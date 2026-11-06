Atlanta Hawks Give Jalen Johnson Injury Update Before Wizards Rematch

The Atlanta Hawks have another Jalen Johnson decision to make, and their frontcourt has gotten thinner while they wait.

Johnson is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for Friday, Nov. 6, against the Washington Wizards. Atlanta also ruled out Asa Newell with a left great toe hyperextension, adding another absence to a group already missing Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye and Henri Veesaar.

Johnson has missed two consecutive games. Friday’s designation leaves open a return, but Atlanta followed the same questionable-to-out sequence before each of those absences. This is another opportunity to get him back, rather than confirmation that he is ready.

The Hawks host Washington at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in an NBA Cup matchup, two nights after beating the Wizards on the road.

Is Jalen Johnson Playing Against the Wizards on Friday?

Johnson’s availability remains undecided. The injury report identifies the issue as a left ankle sprain but does not establish a return date or a minutes limit if he plays.

He injured the ankle in the third quarter of Atlanta’s Oct. 31 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and did not return. Johnson finished that game with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

He subsequently missed the Hawks’ win over the Indiana Pacers and Wednesday’s victory in Washington. Through seven appearances this season, Johnson is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists, according to RealGM’s season statistics.

That production makes his absence difficult to cover with a single lineup change. Atlanta loses scoring and rebounding, but also a forward averaging nearly eight assists. Replacing his minutes and replacing his offensive responsibilities are different assignments.

Asa Newell’s Absence Adds to Hawks’ Frontcourt Problem

Newell joins Landale, who has a left hip strain; Gueye, who has a left foot fracture; and Veesaar, who has a right ACL tear, on the out list. Keshon Gilbert is also out with left knee inflammation.

RayJ Dennis and Jalen Wilson are questionable because of G League two-way designations. Their listings are separate from Johnson’s injury.

Atlanta found enough production to win Wednesday anyway. As Grant Afseth of HawksRoundtable detailed, the Hawks outrebounded Washington 57-41 and got 16 rebounds apiece from Onyeka Okongwu and Dyson Daniels. Nickeil Alexander-Walker supplied 26 points, including six 3-pointers.

Newell’s absence removes another option for sharing that interior work Friday. If Johnson remains out, Atlanta will again need its perimeter players to help finish defensive possessions and create extra chances on the other end.

The Hawks proved they can beat Washington without Johnson. With another frontcourt player unavailable for the rematch, they would have fewer options for doing it again.