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Hawks Add Dynamic Big Man in All-In Trade Proposal

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Sacramento Kings reacts to a call during the first half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 29, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks decided to move on from Trae Young last year. He had been the face of the franchise since he was taken fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Atlanta actually traded the chance to take Luka Doncic for Young, which ended up being a mistake.

Now, the Hawks are fully leaning into being built around Jalen Johnson. They even decided to trade former number-one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Another trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them really go all-in to compete in a loaded East by trading for Domantas Sabonis.

GettySacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis holds the ball in a game. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hawks Add Domantas Sabonis in All-In Trade Proposal

Here is the full trade idea:

Hawks Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings Receive: CJ McCollum, Luguentz Dort and a top-eight protected 2029 first-round pick

Adding Sabonis to the starting lineup would likely mean moving Onyeka Okongwu to the bench, although that changes how they play defense. Sabonis is not a rim protector. Johnson can block shots, but he is far from someone who can be relied on to erase all mistakes.

Trading McCollum would also leave a ball-handling hole on the roster. He is their de facto point guard, and they don’t really have anyone they trust right now to take over that spot. Sabonis is a phenomenal passer, so playing through him could help fix some of those issues.

Dort is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. However, his offensive game is not what the Hawks are looking for. Right now, Atlanta sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. They are hoping to find their way into the top six so that they avoid the play-in.

Sabonis is clearly unhappy playing for the Kings, and he will be one of the top trade targets at the trade deadline. However, his inability to be a strong force defensively could keep his trade value down, which might mean the Kings try to hang on to him.

GettyAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dribbles the ball up the court in a game. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Atlanta is Staying Frisky With Its Current Lineup

With the current roster, Atlanta is staying frisky with the rest of the league. Right now, they have the 17th-highest offensive rating in the league. They are looking for ways to increase their offensive efficiency, which is the best way to win in the East.

Sabonis has always been a superior rebounder, passer, and scorer. He would add value to almost any team. Since the Hawks are still trying to figure out how they want to play, adding him wouldn’t be a bad idea if they want to be more versatile.

The Hawks still have trade assets to make a big move. If they don’t decide to make a trade for Sabonis, they can still look at adding a different player to help them out. They will be a team to watch when the trade deadline gets closer. Atlanta could decide to make a move sooner than that, too.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Hawks Add Dynamic Big Man in All-In Trade Proposal

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