Kingston Flemings First NBA Start Delivers Instant Spark After Veteran Gesture

Kingston Flemings first NBA start proved to be an immediate success for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, as the rookie point guard helped lead his team to a commanding 120-105 road victory over the Washington Wizards.

The 19-year-old, selected eighth overall in the 2026 NBA Draft out of Houston, delivered a poised, mature performance after being thrust into the starting lineup. Flemings scored 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the field, adding three rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes. He wasted no time making his presence felt, knocking down a three-pointer on Atlanta’s very first offensive possession and consistently breaking down Washington’s defense with his elite speed.

CJ McCollum Instigates the Lineup Shift

The story behind Flemings’ promotion highlights a rare act of veteran leadership. Multiple broadcast reports during the game confirmed that 14-year NBA veteran CJ McCollum personally approached head coach Quin Snyder prior to tip-off, suggesting that the coaching staff start the rookie to help him establish an early rhythm.

McCollum, who signed with Atlanta in 2026 after a stint in Washington, willingly stepped into a reserve role to facilitate the youngster’s growth. The decision paid immediate dividends for both players:

Rookie Rhythm: Flemings set the tempo early, allowing Atlanta’s offense to play with high pace and quick ball movement.

Veteran Impact Off the Bench: McCollum embraced the sixth-man role seamlessly, scoring 15 points in 25 minutes while providing instant offensive balance for the second unit.

Mentorship on Display: Flemings has frequently praised McCollum for offering constant guidance during workouts and timeouts, a dynamic that translated directly into Wednesday’s starting opportunity.

Snyder praised the rookie’s composure after the win, noting how Flemings let the game come to him despite his youth and creditably pointing to the extra shootaround work McCollum and Flemings have logged together.

A Potential Turning Point for Atlanta’s Rotation

Flemings had shown enticing flashes during his opening reserve appearances, but starting him alongside Atlanta’s perimeter core gives Snyder a vastly different tactical look. Moving McCollum to the bench provides the Hawks with a high-caliber secondary scorer to anchor their second unit without sacrificing closing flexibility.

While Snyder has not committed to whether this starting arrangement will remain permanent, the initial results against Washington were overwhelmingly positive. In a league where veteran hierarchy often leads to rotational friction, McCollum’s unselfish proposal created a winning formula—and Flemings made sure the gesture was not wasted.