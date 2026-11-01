Hawks Star’s Ankle Injury Puts Monday Status in Question

The Jalen Johnson ankle injury is an immediate concern for the Atlanta Hawks after the forward left Saturday’s 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and did not return. Johnson suffered a sprained left ankle during the third quarter, and Atlanta has yet to provide a definitive update on his availability for Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. The latest developments are important for the Atlanta Hawks as they begin a demanding stretch of their schedule.

Johnson finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 28 minutes. Hawks public relations initially listed him as questionable to return with a left ankle injury, but he never came back for the fourth quarter. Atlanta ultimately fell to 3-4 after another difficult result.

Jalen Johnson’s Ankle Injury Leaves Atlanta Waiting

Johnson had been one of Atlanta’s most productive players entering Saturday’s matchup. He was averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists, giving the Hawks a major contributor in scoring, rebounding and playmaking. His ability to create opportunities for teammates makes him particularly important to an offense that relies on his versatility.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter, and Johnson remained out as the Hawks fell further behind. New Orleans carried a 92-74 lead into the final period, so Atlanta may have had little incentive to risk bringing him back into a game that was effectively out of reach. However, the decision not to return does not establish how serious the ankle problem is or whether he will miss additional time.

Hawks Face Important Test Against Pacers

Atlanta is scheduled to visit Indiana on Monday, beginning a four-game stretch that also includes a back-to-back. That makes Johnson’s recovery particularly important, with the Hawks needing to balance his availability against the risk of aggravating the injury by bringing him back too quickly.

If Johnson cannot play, Atlanta would have to redistribute his minutes and responsibilities. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are among the players who could see expanded roles, while the coaching staff could also look to Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker for additional contributions. Replacing Johnson’s combination of scoring, rebounding and playmaking would be difficult, regardless of how the minutes are divided.

When Will the Hawks Provide an Injury Update?

As of Sunday morning, there was no confirmed timetable for Johnson’s return and no definitive ruling on his status for Monday. The initial questionable-to-return designation was a game-time update, not a final assessment of whether he would be available for the Pacers matchup.

Atlanta will have to evaluate the ankle before making that decision. The Hawks need Johnson’s production, particularly with a busy week ahead, but his long-term availability is more important than rushing him back for one game. Until the team provides further information, his status for Monday should be considered uncertain.