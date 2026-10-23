Celtics Get Surprising Praise From Jalen Brunson Ahead Of Matchup

The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks on Friday, October 23. Both teams come into the contest 0-1, having lost their matchups on opening night.

Joe Mazzulla will undoubtedly want a better performance from his new-look roster, after the let-go of the rope against the Detroit Pistons. Furthermore, Jayson Tatum will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back after a brutal shooting night to open the season.

Of course, the Knicks won’t be an easy matchup. They’re the reigning NBA champions and, according to Jalen Brunson, have a roster that was shaped by the Celtics.

“The way they won, the way they were playing & the way they’re still playing helped shaped our team,” Brunson told the media on October 23. “They were a dynamic force. Last couple of years, injuries & personnel changes, things are different, but we were trying to figure out how we can beat (them).”

Mazzulla’s Celtics have changed a lot since winning the NBA championship in 2024. Nevertheless, the system is similar, and Tatum is still leading the line. As such, Boston will face a difficult test when New York comes to town on Friday.

Mitchell Robinson To Face Former Team

Friday’s matchup between New York and Boston will also pit Mitchell Robinson against his former team for the first time since he signed with the Celtics earlier this summer.

When asked about Robinson’s departure from New York, Brunson made it clear that he was happy for his former teammate.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Brunson said. “…He’s a good friend. I’m just happy he was able to get a nice payday…It’s another great opportunity for him. From that aspect, I’m happy for him, but we’re competing tonight.”

Like Tatum, Robinson will also be eager to have a bounce-back game. The veteran big man struggled on both sides of the floor against Detroit, including on the glass,

Robinson Didn’t Watch Knicks Ring Ceremony

Robinson won a championship with the Knicks last season. However, he was so upset with how he played against Detroit that he opted not to watch his former team receive their championship rings.

“I didn’t watch it,” he said. “I am proud of those guys; obviously, I was a part of it. I just didn’t really wanna watch it.”

Robinson isn’t putting too much stock in facing the Knicks on Friday, either.

“It doesn’t matter that I’m playing my former team; it’s more so just trying to bounce back from what happened two nights ago,” he told the media on Tuesday, October 22. “It’s basketball; it’s a business. Got to play the team just like you play any other team.”

Celtics fans will undoubtedly want to see some adjustments from opening night. Whether that means finding a different starter next to Derrick White or a tweak in the rotations. After all, it’s not that the Celtics lost to the Pistons; it’s that they allowed 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Those types of runs can’t happen. Not if you’re trying to be a high-level playoff team.