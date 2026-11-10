Celtics Announce Injury Report Ahead of Jaylen Brown Reunion

The Boston Celtics have won four straight games. Sunday’s 117-97 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks was the most complete performance of the season, highlighted by Paul George’s 27 points and Mitchell Robinson’s breakthrough night off the bench.

The momentum is real. So is the stage that awaits them. Tuesday night brings a trip to Philadelphia for the most anticipated game on the Celtics’ calendar. It will be the first time Jayson Tatum and the Celtics share a court with Jaylen Brown since Boston dealt Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer.

What the Celtics Announced

Ahead of the matchup, the Celtics released their injury report.

Boston heads into Tuesday’s game at full strength. No injuries to report. Every player will be available for a game that carries weight well beyond the standings.

That matters in context. Robinson was questionable with an illness heading into Sunday before the team cleared him shortly before tip-off. He responded with the best performance of his Celtics tenure, finishing 6-for-6 with 12 points, seven boards and a season-high four steals across 18 minutes.

George called it a turning point.

“A great bounceback game for Big Mitch,” George said. “I thought he was amazing with his effort, his energy, keeping balls alive, screening. I thought he was vocal out here. He was a presence at the rim.”

Tatum saw the same growth.

“Taking more ownership,” Tatum said. “Just understanding that we really want him involved in the things we’re doing, especially on the offensive end.”

Boston Carries Momentum Into Philadelphia

Boston is 8-2 and playing with a depth and confidence that has built steadily over the past two weeks. Tatum has connected on five threes in each of his last two games after a rocky start from beyond the arc. George has settled into his role as the second scorer. Robinson is finding his footing in a new system.

The Celtics are getting healthy and hitting their stride at the same time.

Final Word for the Celtics

The storylines around Tuesday’s game have been building for months. Tatum and Brown. The trade fallout. The silence between two former champions.

The Celtics get to walk into Xfinity Mobile Arena with their full roster, a four-game winning streak, and a center who just delivered his best game in green. The pieces are coming together at the right time.

Whatever Tuesday night means beyond basketball, Boston’s approach has been consistent. Tatum called it nothing more than Celtics vs. Sixers. The job is the same as every other night. Get the win.