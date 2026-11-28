Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has closely followed Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s career since his days at Duke — so he knows when something is amiss.

Despite Tatum averaging 26.9 points and a career-high 6.7 assists at a +101 plus-minus through 17 games, T-Mac is concerned about his shot selection — specifically the high volume of late-clock “bailout” looks.

“To me, even looking at Jayson Tatum, right, who is the guy for this team, he doesn’t look like himself,” McGrady told the “NBA and NBC” postgame show earlier this week.

“And I know he came out; he had some great games. He’s averaging 26 points, but his efficiency is down. Um, his getting to the basket, to me, is a struggle, getting by that primary defender,” McGrady continued [H/T Basketball Network].

“And as a result of that, it’s a lot of bailout shots, a lot of tough shots.”

Jayson Tatum Shooting Struggles

To McGrady’s point, Tatum leads the Celtics with 8.4 three-point attempts per game but is hitting just 33.6% — the second-lowest mark among players taking at least eight a night. Playing his first full season since tearing his Achilles, he is averaging 20.2 shots alongside 8.1 free throws (his most since 2022–23), yet he still isn’t bending defenses as easily as All-Star peers like Luka Doncic, Deni Avdija and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

T-Mac believes Tatum is struggling to beat his primary defender off the dribble, forcing him to settle for too many out-of-rhythm threes.

“Now, he can make tough shots because of his size, his skill set, and I think he looks the way he looks now in the beginning of the season because he’s crafty, right? His experience, he knows how to play the game, so his numbers look the way they look.

“But I just think it looks like a struggle for me,” McGrady said of Tatum’s game.

“And if this continues to look that way, where he can’t get by his primary defender, and he’s settling for that outside shot or settling for that three, then Boston is not going anywhere because they need him to be efficient.”

Celtics Lose NBA Cup Thriller

Tatum’s shooting struggles continued Friday in Boston’s 87-86 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, as the six-time All-Star went 8-of-22 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. Surprisingly, the Celtics were out-attempted from beyond the arc, 43–37, finishing 11-of-37 from three-point range.

After the loss, Tatum said he wasn’t bogged down by his shooting slump.

“It’s a long season,” Tatum said of shooting woes.

“I’m not going to not pass somebody the ball because they’re in a little slump. Because how are they going to get out of the slump? It’s all about making the right play, the right read. I’ve got the utmost confidence in the guys on our team to knock down shots. So, not passing them the ball is not really a thought in my mind.”

The Celtics (12-7) will next face the NBA title-favorite San Antonio Spurs (16-4) on Sunday. Boston enters the matchup 1–5 over its last six games.