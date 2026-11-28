The Boston Celtics haven’t given fans much to cheer about over the last six games, a stretch that has seen the team achieve just one win.

After starting the season 11-2, the Celtics are now 12-7 following Friday night’s frustrating one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks. With the win, the Hawks overtook the Celtics as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. There may be plenty of season left to play, but still. That hurts.

There are perhaps many explanations for why the Celtics are suddenly reeling, but if there is one thing easy to point out, it is the team’s glaring offensive struggles.

Celtics’ Plummet in Key Area Amid Tough Stretch

When Paul George was looking like good-ol’ PG13 alongside the steady offensive force that is superstar forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics looked like they had all the makings of a team who could find its path back to the NBA Finals. Now, amid a stretch that has seen the Celtics’ offensive efficiency drop to dead last in the Association, that appears to be the furthest from reality.

“The Celtics have lost five of their last six games, including an ugly 87-86 loss to the Hawks on Friday night in which Boston blew a 17-point second-half lead,” wrote Celtics reporter Brian Robb of MassLive.com. “The hosts managed to score just 28 points in the final 18 minutes of the defeat, opening the door for the Hawks to steal the win despite shooting 37 percent from the field. The Celtics’ offensive woes over the past two weeks are beginning to be a cause for concern as the team ranks 30th in offensive efficiency over that stretch. Those struggles led to a candid admission by Joe Mazzulla in his postgame press conference about the team’s offensive woes.”

Boston has done plenty all around to hurt itself in the last six games, but the third quarter has been a particular sore spot for a team that used to blitz teams coming out of intermission. The Celtics were outscored by 13 points in the third quarter of Friday’s loss.

“You can’t be surprised that when other teams are down, how motivated they might be coming out of the half … They go into halftime, they wanna make adjustments just like we do,” said Tatum, who was limited to 20 points despite 22 shot attempts in the loss.

Time for a Change or Ride the Wave?

No matter the reason(s) why a team with expectations is struggling, change must be made. That doesn’t mean tear down the roster and trade everyone; it means adjustments have to be made. That is something we can expect from head coach Joe Mazzulla, who found himself looking in the mirror after last night’s loss.

“I have to put us in better positions,” Mazzulla said. “Whether it’s play-calling, whether it’s right spacings, just putting guys in better positions so we could just make reads a little bit better and get cleaner advantages for them.”

The Celtics didn’t lose to some walk-over last night; the Hawks are now the second-best team in the conference after winning nine of their last 11 games. But the bottom line is that the slumping Celtics have given fans plenty of cause for concern over the last two weeks.