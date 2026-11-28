Something isn’t working for this Boston Celtics team. They’ve lost five of their last six games, including an 87-86 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, November 27.

In that loss to Atlanta, the Celtics especially struggled to take care of the ball, turning it over 23 times throughout the night. When asked about Boston’s turnover struggles following the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla looked to take some of the blame.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s just something for me to go back and watch and figure out how I could just put our guys in a better position, and that’s something Atlanta does very well,” Mazzulla said. “Our playcalling wasn’t right. We didn’t put them in position and spacing to make the right read, so I think that’s on me.”

After an encouragingly strong start to the season for Boston, things have started to fall apart. Their offense is struggling during the second half of games, and multiple members of the rotation are working through shooting slumps.

Both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard aren’t performing to the level we’ve come to expect from them, while Tatum’s second-half production has also dipped in recent weeks.

Tatum Will Trust His Slumping Teammates

Despite White and Pritchard both struggling to shoot the rock, Tatum is still looking to tee them up for open shots. Speaking to the media on Friday, the All-Star forward explained why he won’t stop passing his slumping teammates the ball.

“It’s a long season,” Tatum said. “I’m not going to not pass somebody the ball because they’re in a little slump. Because how are they going to get out of the slump? It’s all about making the right play, the right read. I’ve got the utmost confidence in the guys on our team to knock down shots. So, not passing them the ball is not really a thought in my mind.”

White’s shooting struggles should be more of a concern for Boston. He’s now in the second season of an offensive decline, and at some point, the Celtics might have to accept that this is who he is as a player now. Pritchard, however, is clearly adjusting to a larger on-ball role off the bench, and will likely bounce back at some point in the campaign.

Celtics Face Tough Test on Sunday

Things aren’t going to get any easier for the Celtics. They face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, November 29.

San Antonio currently leads the Western Conference, 16-4. They hold an 8-3 record on their home floor and have lost just once on the road. No matter how you slice it, the Celtics will face an uphill battle to secure their 13th win of the season.

Nobody is expecting the Celtics to win every game, especially not against elite-level opposition. However, there are some clear issues within the roster right now, and both Mazzulla and his coaching staff will need to figure out how to fix those issues in the near future if the Celtics want to continue finding success as underdogs while they work on resetting the repeater tax.