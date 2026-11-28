The Boston Celtics fell to their seventh loss of the season on Friday, November 27.

Facing the Atlanta Hawks in the final game of the NBA Cup’s East Group C, Boston struggled to get their offense going, scoring just 86 points and losing 87-86. The Celtics have now lost five of their last six games, with multiple members of the roster struggling on offense.

Payton Pritchard is among those on Joe Mazzulla’s roster who are navigating a shooting slump. Against Atlanta, he went 3-of-12 from the field, including 25% shooting from deep.

Despite Pritchard’s struggles, Jayson Tatum was still setting him up for scoring opportunities throughout the game. When speaking with the media after Boston’s latest loss, Tatum explained why he’s still trying to find his struggling teammates for open shots.

“It’s a long season,” Tatum said. “I’m not going to not pass somebody the ball because they’re in a little slump. Because how are they going to get out of the slump? It’s all about making the right play, the right read. I’ve got the utmost confidence in the guys on our team to knock down shots. So, not passing them the ball is not really a thought in my mind.”

Tatum himself has struggled at points in the season, most recently in the second half of games. Boston must find a way of getting everybody back on track in the coming weeks. Otherwise, Brad Stevens will have some work to do closer to the trade deadline.

Celtics Second Half Struggles Are A Problem

Over the Celtics’ last six games, they’ve struggled to produce during the second half. Boston has led going into halftime against the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Hawks, only to drop the lead and ultimately lose.

Even against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, November 24, the Celtics went in at halftime with a 31-point lead, and while they won the game, they lost the second half by 16 points.

Part of these struggles can be attributed to a rough part of the schedule. Tatum’s own second-half struggles, which are likely down to fitness, have also played a part. However, if the Celtics are going to get their season back on track, they have to figure out how to dominate a game from start to finish.

Hawks’ Dyson Daniels Pleased With Defense

In the third quarter of Atlanta’s win over Boston, the Hawks outscored the Celtics by 13 points, holding Pritchard to 0-of-5 shooting and Tatum to 2-of-7 shooting.

Speaking to the media after the game, Dyson Daniels praised his team’s third-quarter defensive effort.

“I just thought everyone sat down and guarded the ball,” Daniels said. “Our gameplan tonight was to come in was going to be a lot less help because of the spacing on the floor. So, let’s sit down and guard the ball. And I thought we did that very well tonight. Everyone came in and really guarded, which was fun.”

Boston will now go back to the drawing board as it gears up to face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, November 29.