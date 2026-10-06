Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Feelings on Mitchell Robinson Clear

Mitchell Robinson has been getting to know his new Boston Celtics teammates over the past few weeks.

The veteran big man joined the Celtics earlier this summer, signing a three-year, $47.3 million deal. Robinson is well known for being a big personality, and it would appear that he’s already endearing himself to the rest of the roster.

When speaking with the media during Boston’s Charleston training camp, Tatum shared his first impressions of the Celtics’ latest big-man addition.

“I love Big Mitch,” Tatum said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Hilarious guy, and he just brings a different dynamic to our team. Obviously, his size and his instincts on the defensive end. Obviously, a lob threat; how great a defender and rebounder he is. I had a hard time boxing him out for the last 7, 8 years. So, now to have him on our team just give us a different look. Something that I’m super excited about.”

Robinson’s addition has ensured Boston now boasts one of the best rebounding center rotations in the NBA. Joe Mazzulla has three reliable bigs at his disposal, all of whom provide genuine size and shot deterrence in the paint.

Tatum’s skill set means that all three bigs will likely get some easy looks at the basket this season. Robinson could be a major beneficiary of Tatum’s processing speed and passing ability.

Brad Stevens Is Pleased With Robinson Addition

In a recent episode of the Celtics-produced ‘Beneath The Banners‘ podcast, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens shared his excitement at Mitchell’s addition.

“I feel like that spot is just really solid for us,” Stevens said. “I think Mitch is obviously proven. He’s been there, done that. He’s an NBA champion and played a very meaningful role in that series. That’s just kind of what he’s always done. He just makes teams better.”

Robinson is a rebounding machine. Last season, he averaged 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while operating under an unofficial minutes restriction. Pairing him with Tatum and the spacing the Celtics like to deploy could mean that Robinson has an ever bigger scoring impact this season.

Robinson Will Fight For Starting Role

With Robinson, Neemias Queta and Luka Garza on the Celtics roster, competition for a starting role within Joe Mazzulla’s rotation is fierce. Both Robinson and Queta have an argument for anchoring the middle of the floor to begin the season.

For Robinson, his championship-level experience, size, and rebounding could give him the edge. However, concerns over his injury history may lead the Celtics to take a cautious approach with his playing time. Either way, there’s no doubt that Robinson is going to emerge as a key cog in the Celtics’ system this season.

It’s also possible that Mazzulla rotates his starting big man depending on matchups. On nights where the Celtics need more mobility, Queta could get the nod; if they need floor spacing, then perhaps Garza is given the spot. Yet, with possession-maxing expected to be the primary focus, Robinson has a strong claim to be the primary big man.

We’ll know more when the Celtics begin their preseason against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, October 8.