The Boston Celtics have been without star big man Mitchell Robinson for the last three games, with tonight’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks marking the veteran center’s fourth consecutive absence.

Robinson has been ruled out four straight games with what the Celtics were calling an “illness.” That designation sparked plenty of confusion among fans, especially when seeing that Robinson was repeatedly appearing on the injury report with the same designation.

Ahead of Friday’s game, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed that Robinson has been battling coronavirus.

“Joe Mazzulla said Mitchell Robinson had COVID,” The Athletic’s Jay King reported Friday. “‘He’s “in that process now of coming back’ but will miss his fourth straight game tonight.”

Reason for Celtics Center’s Absence Finally Revealed

Robinson, 28, has not played since the Celtics’ 105-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 18. With Robinson again ruled out tonight, Boston will have to wait longer to get their marquee offseason free-agent signing back on the floor.

Signed to a $47 million contract in the offseason, Robinson joined the Celtics in free agency after playing a vital role in helping the New York Knicks capture the 2026 NBA championship, their first in 53 years. At the start of the offseason, Robinson was viewed as one of the top free agents, especially with the belief that the Knicks wouldn’t aim to retain Robinson due to fear of entering the second apron, which produces tough financial penalties.

So far this season, Robinson has not lived up to the billing of a top free agent signing, with the big man averaging just 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists 0.8 blocks per game while struggling to achieve a good fit on the court alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Paul George.

The good news is that there is plenty of season left to play. Although Robinson has not performed well after 14 appearances this season, he has time to find his footing and establish himself as the difference-making reserve the Celtics brought him in to be.