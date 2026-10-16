Boston Celtics May Have Struck Gold With Overlooked First-Round Talent

The Boston Celtics have consistently found value late in the first round of recent NBA drafts, and the 2026-27 season could provide further evidence of that trend.

Boston selected Baylor Scheierman at No. 30 in 2024 and Hugo Gonzalez at No. 28 in 2025 before adding Chris Cenac Jr. with the No. 27 pick in 2026.

Cenac was widely expected to come off the board earlier, but his unexpected slide allowed the Celtics to secure a highly regarded prospect late in the first round.

NBA general managers appear to share the optimism surrounding Boston’s selection, with Cenac receiving the joint-fifth-most votes in the league’s annual survey when asked which rookie would prove to be the biggest steal of the draft.

Boston Celtics Rookie Earns Recognition From NBA Executives

Cenac received 7% of the votes, trailing Brayden Burries (30%), Allen Graves (10%), Labaron Philon (10%), and Meleek Thomas (10%).

The Celtics rookie finished tied for fifth alongside Cameron Carr, Cameron Boozer, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Caleb Wilson.

Boston’s frontcourt depth was a concern throughout last season, with Neemias Queta and Luka Garza handling significant responsibilities.

Veteran center Nikola Vucevic arrived at the trade deadline but did little to establish himself as a long-term solution.

Instead, the Celtics signed Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.3 million contract this offseason, investing in an established center to anchor their frontcourt.

Boston also added Cenac to its prospect pipeline alongside second-year two-way big man Amari Williams.

Whether Cenac earns immediate NBA minutes remains uncertain, with Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman previously suggesting that an extended G League stint could benefit his development.

“At 19 years old, he presumably fell to No. 27 due to how raw and far away he seemed,” Wasserman wrote. “Flashes of shotmaking and three-point shooting should create patience, particularly for a 6’11”, 240-pound forward who’s active at the rim, energetic and coachable.”

“But Cenac seems like an ideal candidate for the G League, where he can receive more post touches and three-point opportunities needed for confidence and skill building.”

Cenac Shows Defensive Promise Despite Offensive Struggles

While Cenac’s defensive impact could earn him occasional NBA opportunities, his offensive development may ultimately determine how quickly head coach Joe Mazzulla trusts him in meaningful games.

The 6-foot-11 forward entered the draft as one of the more highly regarded prospects in his class. ESPN ranked him No. 19 on its Top-100 board, while several mock drafts projected him comfortably inside the top 20.

Cenac received significant playing time in Boston’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, logging 24 minutes and recording seven points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.

However, he struggled offensively, shooting just 3-of-13 from the field.

The rookie has since played only 12 combined minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, suggesting his opportunities could remain limited early in the regular season.

Cenac also flashed his long-term potential during Summer League in Las Vegas, although his performances lacked consistency.

Across four appearances, the 19-year-old averaged 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 36.6% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range.

His offensive game remains a work in progress, which is hardly unusual for a young big man adjusting to the speed and physicality of professional basketball.

Nevertheless, Cenac’s athleticism, rim protection, and rebounding provided plenty of encouragement.

He recorded two games with at least 10 rebounds at Summer League and consistently showcased the shot-blocking instincts that made him one of the draft’s most intriguing defensive prospects.

Although patience may be required, Boston’s latest first-round selection has already attracted recognition from executives around the league, reinforcing the belief that the Celtics could have secured another valuable prospect late in the draft.