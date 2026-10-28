Boston Celtics Bolster Developmental Pipeline With Three New Additions

The Boston Celtics have been busy strengthening their developmental roster ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 NBA G League season.

Training camps officially opened on October 26 and will run through November 5, when teams must finalize their opening-day rosters before the season tips off the following day.

Boston’s G League affiliate, Maine, enters training camp with an intriguing mix of returning players and fresh talent.

Two-way trio Amari Williams, Dillon Mitchell and Devin Carter headline the roster, alongside familiar faces such as Hayden Gray. However, several recent additions will also have an opportunity to impress over the coming weeks.

Boston Celtics Add Three Prospects Through G League Draft

Saturday, October 24 marked the 2026 NBA G League Draft, giving teams another opportunity to bolster their rosters with emerging talent.

Maine entered the draft holding three selections at No. 6, No. 23 and No. 37, using them to acquire forwards Josh Roberts and Kaleb Lowery, along with guard Desmond Cambridge.

Roberts, 27, arrives with professional experience in Europe, having split the 2025-26 season between Palma Basquet Mallorca in Spain and Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket in Turkey.

Across 27 appearances, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 4.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 60.2% from the field.

Roberts went undrafted in 2023 following a five-year college career with St. John’s and Manhattan.

During his final season with the Jaspers, he averaged an impressive 12.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks before beginning his professional career.

Lowery, 25, is another intriguing addition who will be looking to establish himself during his rookie G League campaign.

The 6-foot-8 wing spent six years at the collegiate level, representing The Master’s University between 2020 and 2025 before transferring to Nevada for his final season.

Across 182 college appearances, Lowery averaged 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 combined steals and blocks while connecting on 38.6% of his three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Cambridge brings previous G League experience, having represented the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2025-26 season.

The 27-year-old guard averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across his appearances with both organizations.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Cambridge went undrafted in 2023 after a college career spanning Brown, Nevada and Arizona State.

He has also gained valuable experience overseas, playing professionally in Azerbaijan and Kosovo.

Maine Celtics Begin Training Camp Under Returning Head Coach Phil Pressey

Although all three draft selections will have opportunities to impress, none are guaranteed a place on Maine’s final roster for the upcoming G League campaign.

Competition is expected to be intense throughout training camp, with several prospects hoping to secure a role in the rotation.

The Celtics held their first practice at the Portland Expo on October 27, with returning head coach Phil Pressey offering some insight into his approach.

“We played a game first thing,” he said. “That’ll teach us what we’re trying to do. Watch the film, take the good and bad from the scrimmage, and build the training camp that way. The players will tell us what we need to work on.”

“We have some familiar faces in the building. They understand my coaching style and they’re able to kind of help me teach through their leadership.”

Maine confirmed on October 1 that Pressey would return for his second season as head coach, becoming the first person to hold the position for consecutive campaigns in seven years.

The former NBA guard enjoyed a promising debut season on the sidelines, guiding Maine to a 27-23 overall record and a fourth consecutive G League playoff appearance.

The Celtics finished the regular season at 18-18, securing the seventh seed before suffering a 123-107 defeat to the second-seeded Salt Lake City Stars in the opening round.

However, Maine enjoyed greater success earlier in the campaign, posting a 9-5 record during the Tip-Off Tournament.

That performance helped the Celtics become one of just six G League teams to qualify for both the league’s in-season tournament and the traditional playoffs.