Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reveals Why This Season Feels Different

Jayson Tatum is a year removed from an Achilles injury that left his future uncertain. At Boston Celtics training camp, he made clear how much that year has changed the way he sees the game.

Tatum Reflects on Last Year’s Camp With the Celtics

Tatum has repeatedly said he is grateful to be further removed from the injury. Speaking before Tuesday’s practice, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, he looked back on what camp felt like a year ago. “Totally different perspective. I’ve been open, last year was very tough for me,” Tatum said. “I kind of remember these days of training camp, and just being in the weight room the whole time, watching the team practice. It was just tough to digest and go through it.”

Now he is on the court. “Knowing what it felt like to have to watch the whole time, just a different level appreciation of just getting to be a part of everything, the game that I love, with my teammates,” Tatum said. “A different type of joy that I have now than I did my first eight seasons.”

Physically, Tatum looks closer to full health, and he has admitted he is in a better place mentally too.

Tatum on the Charleston Trip

Boston took part of camp to Charleston, South Carolina, its first road camp since 2017. Tatum said the biggest benefit was the environment. “I think it’s really allowed us even more of an opportunity to connect with each other, team dinners, team activities, watching football together, golf, obviously practice and stuff,” Tatum said. “Just another really good opportunity for us to get to know each other.”

Golf was part of that. A record 3.64 inches of rain fell in Charleston on Sunday, but a large group still made the trip to Bulls Bay. Tatum lost a head-to-head match to Sam Hauser, 44 to 39. “It’s something to get our mind off basketball,” Tatum said. “But there’s a lot of s— talking, there’s a lot of gambling out there. Guys keeping score, keeping track of who won yesterday.”

Tatum on Mitchell Robinson and the Celtics’ New Look

Tatum also praised new teammate Mitchell Robinson. “I love Big Mitch. Hilarious guy,” Tatum said. “And he just brings a different dynamic to our team. Obviously, his size and his instincts on the defensive end, obviously, being a lob threat, and what a great defender and a rebounder he is.”

He admitted he had a hard time against Robinson for years. “I had a hard time boxing him out for the last seven or eight years,” Tatum said. “So, now, to have him on our team, just give us a different look, is something that I’m super excited about.”

What It Means for the Celtics

The Celtics have a new-look roster, with Robinson, Paul George and Mike Conley joining the group. A healthier, more appreciative Tatum gives that group a leader who knows what he missed last year.