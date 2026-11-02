When Is Kon Knueppel Coming Back? Hornets Announce Major Injury Return News

The Charlotte Hornets have yet to see Kon Knueppel on the court so far this season, as the second-year star wing has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up over the offseason.

Officially, the Hornets have yet to announce an exact return date, but according to a new update given by head coach Charles Lee, the shooter is expected to get back on the court very soon.

Knueppel finished second in Rookie of the Year voting last year after a stellar season averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 47.5/42.5/86.3 shooting splits in 81 games. Whenever he does come back, it will be a huge lift for this young Hornets team.

When Is Kon Knueppel Coming Back? Hornets Announce Key Injury Return News

While Knueppel’s official injury return date is still undetermined, it’s likely coming soon.

Speaking before Charlotte’s Monday night game against the Detroit Pistons, Lee offered a key Knueppel injury return update.

According to several Hornets reporters, the head coach said Knueppel’s season debut is ‘right around the corner,’ after he’s set to miss at least the team’s first eight games of the year.

“During his pregame news conference, Charles Lee said still no specific date on Kon Knueppel’s return – but said it’s ‘right around the corner,'” DaShawn Brown wrote on X.

“Charles Lee said that Kon Knueppel is “right behind” Coby White in his return to play,” Owen O’Connor wrote in a similar post. “Said he is ‘right around the corner.'”

That’s great news for a Hornets team that could have used Knueppel’s shooting prowess so far this season. He’s been sidelined for a bit, but according to the new injury return update, he’s likely set to get back on the court for Charlotte soon.

What We Know Based On Previous Injury Updates

As mentioned, there is still no official Knueppel injury return date, but there have been other signs that he’s likely ramping up to make his season debut.

Last week, the Hornets assigned Knueppel to the G League Greensboro Swarm, a typical move for NBA teams when young players are working back from an injury.

“OFFICIAL: @hornets have assigned forward Kon Knueppel to the @greensboroswarm for today’s practice,” the team announced in a post on X.

Additionally, around the same time, Lee gave a previous update on Knueppel’s injury status.

“No timeline, as far as I know right now,” the Hornets coach said. ” I hope that during this road trip, or after the road trip, we’ll get a little bit more information.”

But now, that road trip is over, and as Lee said, it appears the second-year wing is expected to return soon.

ESPN’s NBA injury report did have an estimated Knueppel return date set for November 2, but with him still ruled out for the Hornets-Pistons game, that’s since been changed to November 9, according to the worldwide leader.

For now, both Knueppel and Coby White remain on Charlotte’s injury report, but as Lee’s recent updates indicate, there’s a great chance both make their season debuts soon.