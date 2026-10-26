Charlotte Hornets Announce Sudden Naz Reid Injury News Before Wizards Game

The Charlotte Hornets have a new injury concern ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Washington Wizards.

Forward Naz Reid was added to the NBA’s official injury report on October 26, with the team listing him as probable due to an illness.

The late addition comes just hours before the Hornets host Washington at Spectrum Center, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Although Reid is expected to play, the development introduces another concern for a Charlotte team already dealing with multiple significant absences.

Reid has quickly emerged as one of the Hornets’ most productive players following his offseason arrival from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Through his first three games with Charlotte, the 27-year-old is averaging 20 points, 8.7 rebounds and three assists while shooting 46.2% from three-point range.

His availability carries additional importance with the Hornets already missing several key contributors.

Is Naz Reid Playing Tonight Against the Wizards?

As of the Hornets’ latest injury report Monday, Reid is probable to play against the Wizards despite dealing with an illness.

The designation indicates Charlotte expects him to be available, although the team has not officially cleared him for the contest.

Reid was not listed on earlier versions of the injury report, making his appearance a game-day development.

The Hornets have not publicly detailed the nature of his illness or indicated that it is expected to cause an extended absence.

His playing status should become clearer as the team approaches Monday night’s tipoff.

Assuming Reid is cleared, he would be positioned to continue playing a prominent role in Charlotte’s starting lineup.

Naz Reid’s Strong Start Makes Injury News Significant for Hornets

Reid has wasted little time establishing his importance to Charlotte following the blockbuster trade that sent former All-Star LaMelo Ball to Minnesota.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year has started all three games for the Hornets, averaging 31.7 minutes per contest.

His most recent performance was particularly encouraging.

During Charlotte’s 115-110 victory over the Miami Heat on October 24, Reid finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He connected on nine of his 16 field-goal attempts, including five of eight shots from three-point range.

That performance followed a 17-point outing against Atlanta and a 20-point, 11-rebound performance in Charlotte’s season-opening victory over Brooklyn.

Reid’s offensive production has been especially valuable while the Hornets navigate injuries elsewhere in their lineup.

With Ball no longer in Charlotte, Reid has taken on greater offensive responsibility than he previously handled in Minnesota.

The early returns have been encouraging, making his sudden appearance on the injury report worth monitoring despite the favorable designation.

Hornets Will Be Without Kon Knueppel, Coby White Against Wizards

Reid is not the only Charlotte player appearing on Monday’s injury report.

The Hornets have already ruled out Kon Knueppel, Coby White and Grant Williams for the matchup with Washington.

Knueppel is dealing with a left hamstring strain, while White remains sidelined with a left calf strain. Williams is also recovering from a right hamstring strain.

Those absences have already forced Charlotte to rely more heavily on its available contributors.

Reid’s scoring, rebounding and ability to stretch the floor have helped offset some of that missing production.

A potential absence would create another challenge for head coach Charles Lee, particularly against a Washington frontcourt featuring Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr.

For now, Charlotte has avoided that scenario. Reid remains probable rather than questionable or out.

The Hornets enter Monday’s game with a 2-1 record and an opportunity to secure their third victory of the young season.

Reid’s official availability will be one of the remaining lineup questions to resolve before tipoff.