Hi, Subscriber

Charlotte Hornets Get Good Naz Reid News Amid Coach’s Controversial Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Naz Reid, Charlotte Hornets
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 28: Naz Reid #0 of the Charlotte Hornets drives around Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets benched Naz Reid in the second half against the Detroit Pistons.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hornets coach Charles Lee explained his controversial decision not to play his best power forward in the final two quarters of the game.

“Unfortunately, Naz didn’t meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn’t play in the second half,” Lee said via Will Dehmel of The Charlotte Observer. “But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

Charles Lee
GettyHead coach Charles Lee of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2026 in New York City.

Reid had seven points and six rebounds in 13 minutes before getting benched. The Hornets were ahead 51-44 at halftime, but the Pistons pulled off the 97-89 win.

Update on Naz Reid’s Relationship With Coach Lee

Naz Reid
GettyNaz Reid #0 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court while guarded by Julius Randle #30 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half during their preseason game at Spectrum Center on October 06, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Hornets insider Rod Boone, things are good between Naz Reid and Charles Lee. They cleared the air after the game, so that’s some pretty good news for the Charlotte Hornets and their worried fanbase.

“Lee took a stand, one that, from all indications, just had to be done because he couldn’t let Reid slide for what he did,” Boone wrote. “But don’t expect any ill lingering feelings, though. Reid and Lee ensured they cleared the air with each other after the game and are moving past the incident, essentially flushing it before the Hornets (3-2) meet the Wizards on Friday for the second time in five days.”

The Hornets acquired Naz Reid from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the shocking LaMelo Ball trade in the offseason.

Reid is off to a great start to his Hornets career before Wednesday’s benching. He’s averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the first four games of the season.

What’s Next for the Hornets?

Brandon Miller
GettyBrandon Miller #24 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Hornets begin their NBA Cup campaign on Friday against the Washington Wizards as part of East Group C.

It’s the second matchup between the Hornets and Wizards this season already. The Hornets beat the Wizards 110-103 on Monday at the Spectrum Center.

Brandon Miller scored 39 points to lead all scorers, while Naz Reid added 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Hornets also had to endure a phenomenal game from Anthony Davis, who had 29 points and 10 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting.

But Friday’s game will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Charlotte Hornets Get Good Naz Reid News Amid Coach’s Controversial Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Hornets News

More Heavy on Hornets News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x