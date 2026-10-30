Charlotte Hornets Get Good Naz Reid News Amid Coach’s Controversial Move

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets benched Naz Reid in the second half against the Detroit Pistons.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hornets coach Charles Lee explained his controversial decision not to play his best power forward in the final two quarters of the game.

“Unfortunately, Naz didn’t meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made a decision that he wouldn’t play in the second half,” Lee said via Will Dehmel of The Charlotte Observer. “But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

Reid had seven points and six rebounds in 13 minutes before getting benched. The Hornets were ahead 51-44 at halftime, but the Pistons pulled off the 97-89 win.

Update on Naz Reid’s Relationship With Coach Lee

According to Hornets insider Rod Boone, things are good between Naz Reid and Charles Lee. They cleared the air after the game, so that’s some pretty good news for the Charlotte Hornets and their worried fanbase.

“Lee took a stand, one that, from all indications, just had to be done because he couldn’t let Reid slide for what he did,” Boone wrote. “But don’t expect any ill lingering feelings, though. Reid and Lee ensured they cleared the air with each other after the game and are moving past the incident, essentially flushing it before the Hornets (3-2) meet the Wizards on Friday for the second time in five days.”

The Hornets acquired Naz Reid from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the shocking LaMelo Ball trade in the offseason.

Reid is off to a great start to his Hornets career before Wednesday’s benching. He’s averaging 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the first four games of the season.

What’s Next for the Hornets?

The Charlotte Hornets begin their NBA Cup campaign on Friday against the Washington Wizards as part of East Group C.

It’s the second matchup between the Hornets and Wizards this season already. The Hornets beat the Wizards 110-103 on Monday at the Spectrum Center.

Brandon Miller scored 39 points to lead all scorers, while Naz Reid added 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Hornets also had to endure a phenomenal game from Anthony Davis, who had 29 points and 10 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting.

But Friday’s game will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.