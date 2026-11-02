Chicago Bulls Could Avoid Joel Embiid vs 76ers On Monday

The Chicago Bulls could catch a break on Monday night. As the Bulls are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on November 2, the home team could be without its superstar center, Joel Embiid.

According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable for the action. The Sixers have him listed due to right foot Plantar Fascia injury management. It’s been the usual designation for Embiid when he missed games recently.

Joel Embiid’s Season So Far

While Embiid is known to miss a chunk of games throughout the NBA season, he has been relatively healthy to begin the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Embiid appeared in the Sixers’ first three games of the regular season. He got his first night off against the Detroit Pistons on October 25. That was the second night of a back-to-back set.

The star center returned to the court to appear in the next two games, before getting the night off on October 31, against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again, Embiid took the night off during a back-to-back set.

Through five games, Embiid has struggled with his shot, making just 40.0% of his attempts from the field, and shooting 14.3% from three on 4.2 attempts per game.

The big man is still productive enough to produce 19.2 points per game, along with 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks. Embiid is still working on finding his efficiency on the offensive end, but he has been quite strong on defense to start.

Typically, Embiid thrives against Chicago. Throughout the 20 games he played the Bulls in his career, the star center averaged a double-double of 29.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. This year’s Chicago front court is a different look for the star center, but he could still pose a major threat if he is cleared for action.

The Bulls and the Sixers are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip. Embiid’s status is unknown at this time.