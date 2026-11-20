Things have been trending in the right direction on the court for the Chicago Bulls since Caleb Wilson went down with a hand injury.

The Bulls are 3-1 after Wilson was ruled out for four to six weeks after undergoing surgery to fix a fractured right hand he suffered on November 11 against the San Antonio Spurs.

They are back in action on Friday, hosting the Washington Wizards at the United Center as part of the 2026 NBA Cup. A win by Chicago gives them a better chance to advance to the knockout rounds.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Washington Wizards

The Chicago Bulls released their injury report against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Six players are on the report, but only two players are dealing with injuries.

Caleb Wilson remains out as he recovers from hand surgery. He could return next month, possibly before or after Christmas. He was the Bulls’ best player before suffering his injury.

Noa Essengue is listed as probable due to bilateral wrist soreness. Essengue has not missed a game this season and has earned a place in coach Tiago Splitter‘s rotation. He is expected to be evaluated before the start of the game and could be upgraded to available.

Orlando Robinson and Dailyn Swain have been assigned to the NBA G League to gain minutes and experience. They have yet to crack Splitter’s rotation, so it’s better for them to play with the Windy City Bulls than sit on the bench.

Tobe Awaka and Jaylin Sellers have also been assigned to the Windy City Bulls, though they are on two-way contracts. They have limited appearances for Chicago in the regular season, so they have to spend time in the G League.

Awaka has had issues with his back over the past two weeks, but it seems like he has recovered and will get game time for Windy City.

Bulls This Season

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Chicago Bulls after making plenty of changes to their front office, coaching staff and roster.

However, the Bulls began the season horribly at 1-9 in their first 10 games. Things began to click after they lost Caleb Wilson to injury.

In their last four games, the Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks and Timberwolves have winning records, so both wins are impressive.

The Bulls also blew out the Nets, which makes it a very good victory too. Their only loss was to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Norman Powell going toe-to-toe with Donovan Mitchell.