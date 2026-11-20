On November 11, Chicago Bulls rookie forward Caleb Wilson fractured his right hand in a 124-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Wilson would undergo surgery to repair the fractured hand, forcing him to miss four to six weeks of the season.

While Wilson may not see the court for in-game action over the next month and a half, the rookie joined the team’s Friday afternoon practice after Chicago returned from its road trip, according to Gavin Dorsey via X.

With his hand heavily wrapped, Wilson was largely on the court “doing sprints and stretches,” per Dorsey.

Caleb Wilson Is One Of Chicago’s Few Bright Spots On The Season

The fourth overall pick in June’s NBA draft has become one of Chicago’s go-to guys on the offensive end of the floor. The North Carolina product is second on the team in scoring behind guard Norman Powell and second on the team in rebounding behind Jalen Smith, while leading the team in stocks (steals + blocks).

Wilson’s production has him in elite company early in his career as the rookie tied Michael Jordan as the fastest player in franchise history to 100 points in the fifth game of the season. The rookie also supplanted Derrick Rose as the fastest Bulls rookie to 150 points.

Wilson has scored in double digits in every game he’s played, except for a blowout loss to the defending champion Knicks, in which he scored just five points in the worst shooting game of his young career.

Should The Bulls Be Concerned With Wilson’s Injury History?

Chicago lost Wilson 10 games into his season with a fractured right hand. Injuries happen, and a one-off instance would not be a huge cause for concern. However, this is Wilson’s third hand injury in less than a calendar year.

In mid-February, Wilson suffered a fractured left wrist that forced him to initially miss what would have been six games for the Tar Heels. On March 5, UNC head coach told reporters that Wilson might make a return to the team for a crucial rivalry game against Duke.

The next day, Charania reported that Wilson injured his right thumb dunking in practice, effectively ending his freshman campaign in Chapel Hill.

Before fracturing his right hand against the Spurs, Wilson was a late-game add to that game against San Antonio as he was nursing a hip injury.

This could be a string of bad luck for Wilson, but three severe hand injuries for the No. 4 overall pick should concern the Bulls. Chicago has not delivered a winning season since the 2021-22 season and has not won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season – that last year the team won at least 50 games.

Wilson is expected to be a cornerstone of the Bulls’ rebuild, but his ability to stay healthy will determine how long the rebuild lasts for the once-prominent franchise.