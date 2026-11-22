The Chicago Bulls continue their three-game homestand on Sunday, hosting the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.

The Bulls are coming off a 98-94 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. They blew a 15-point lead after scoring just nine points in the third quarter.

On the other hand, the Nuggets are starting to build momentum and have won two in a row. They have also won seven of their last 10 games.

Chicago Bulls Make Roster Decision Before Sunday’s Game

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Chicago Bulls announced that they have recalled Dailyn Swain from the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.

“Roster Update: We have recalled G/F Dailyn Swain from the @windycitybulls,” the Bulls announced.

Roster Update: We have recalled G/F Dailyn Swain from the @windycitybulls. https://t.co/WC8B89kFm4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 21, 2026

The Bulls initially assigned the rookie guard to the G League on Thursday. He started in the Windy City’s win over the Noblesville Boom, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists on 6-for-14 shooting.

In three games in the G League so far this season, Swain is averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals. He’s shooting just 41.5 percent from the field but is knocking down 40.0 percent of his 3-point shots.

Daily Swain This Season

The Chicago Bulls selected Dailyn Swain with the 15th overall pick of the 2026 NBA draft. Swain was even called a steal back then, but he has since struggled to get into coach Tiago Splitter‘s rotation.

In just four games this season, Swain is averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds on 22.2 percent shooting. He hasn’t earned the trust of his head coach amid the team’s slow start to the campaign.

Swain had a rough summer after the draft. He struggled in the Summer League and followed it up with a subpar preseason.

Splitter even told reporters ahead of the G League’s season opener that the rookie guard will spend time with the Windy City Bulls to continue his development.

Will Dailyn Swain Play vs. Nuggets?

With just four games this season, Dailyn Swain is unlikely to see any minutes against the Denver Nuggets unless there’s a blowout.

However, Norman Powell is questionable to play due to a strained right hamstring. If Powell is downgraded to out, it won’t be surprising if Swain’s number gets called up.

The Bulls are 3-2 since Caleb Wilson went down with an injury. They have been playing better overall, though they still have a lot of work to do.