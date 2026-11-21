On Friday, Caleb Wilson returned to practice ahead of the Chicago Bulls‘ NBA Cup matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Wilson suffered a fractured right hand on November 12 after trying to knock the ball out of Victor Wembanyama‘s hands. He immediately underwent surgery and was ruled out for four to six weeks, as reported by ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

Less than two weeks after the procedure, Wilson was back in practice with a wrap on his surgically repaired right hand. Gavin Dorsey of Roundtable Sports reported that the rookie was only doing sprints and stretches.

Caleb Wilson Opens Up About Hand Injury

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s practice, Caleb Wilson finally broke his silence on his right hand injury. Wilson revealed that he immediately knew something was wrong with his hand after the play.

The rookie also mentioned a timeline for his potential return.

“I looked down at my hand, and it was bent the wrong way, so I knew something was up, and I heard it (pop),” Wilson said via Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. “It’s difficult, but it’s not long-term. I’ll play again in a couple of weeks, so I’m not really worried about it.”

Wilson added that he’s appreciating being on the sidelines amid his recovery. He is soaking up all the information from a different perspective in an effort to learn the game even more.

“That gives me the opportunity to be in shape and learn more about the game from a different view on the bench,” Wilson said. “I’m excited; I’m getting stronger. I know what I can do better because I’ve played against such great teams early, so it’s exciting for me. I don’t have an expectation of a timeline; I just expect to be playing.”

The Bulls are 3-1 since Wilson went down with the injury.

Bulls This Season

The Chicago Bulls made plenty of changes in the offseason, hiring a new executive vice president of basketball operations, Bryson Graham.

Graham then hired a new head coach, Tiago Splitter, before drafting Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall selection in the draft. He also acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

However, the Bulls had a horrendous start to the season. They were 1-9 before Wilson’s injury but had improved to 4-10 since the rookie was ruled out.