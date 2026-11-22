On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets at the United Center.

The Bulls are going to be without guard Norman Powell, who has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.

Powell was initially listed as questionable, but the Bulls announced that he will be re-evaluated later this week.

“Medical Update: Norman Powell sustained a mild right hamstring strain during Friday night’s game versus the Wizards. Powell will be re-evaluated later this week,” the Bulls statement read.

The team described his injury as a “mild” strain, though it’s a bit concerning due to the sheer volume of players who have missed time because of similar issues.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network reported that the Bulls are hoping for a more definitive timeline later this week. Johnson added that hamstring injuries are “tricky.”

This means that Powell could be out for longer, depending on how his recovery goes throughout the week.

Powell is expected to miss at least three games against the Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets, as per HoopsRumors.

Who Steps Up for Chicago?

Norman Powell has been the Chicago Bulls’ leading scorer this season, so Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones and Josh Giddey will have to step up offensively.

Caleb Wilson‘s absence will be felt even more, though the Bulls have played well since he suffered the injury on November 12. The team has won three of their last five games, with victories over the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.

In Powell’s absence, Jones and Buddy Hield would likely get extended minutes based on Tiago Splitter‘s rotation over the past two weeks.

Dailyn Swain could also receive some playing time after spending his last game with the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.

Bulls Injury Report vs. Nuggets

In addition to Norman Powell, the Chicago Bulls have also listed Caleb Wilson as out as he continues his recovery from a broken right hand.

Jalen Smith is questionable due to gastrointestinal illness, which caused him to miss Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards. Smith will likely go through a re-evaluation before tonight’s scheduled 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

Patrick Williams is listed as probable because of a sprained left thumb. He has not missed time because of the injury and has even stepped up amid Wilson’s absence.

Tobe Awaka, Jaylin Sellers and Orlando Robinson are all out against the Denver Nuggets. They aren’t injured but are assigned to the NBA G League. Awaka and Sellers are signed to two-way deals, while Robinson has a standard contract.