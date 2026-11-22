The Chicago Bulls are looking to get back on the winning track on Sunday after dropping a close one to the Washington Wizards last Friday.

The Bulls host an in-rhythm Denver Nuggets team at the United Center as part of their very favorable schedule of 10 home games in their next 11 games.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are coming off an impressive back-to-back wins against contenders Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. They have won seven of their last 10 games entering tonight’s matchup.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets

On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls released their official injury report for their game against the Denver Nuggets. Seven players are on their report, but only four players are dealing with injuries.

Norman Powell and Jalen Smith are questionable due to a strained right hamstring and gastrointestinal illness, respectively. Powell played 33 minutes in their previous game, while Smith was a late scratch against the Washington Wizards.

If Powell and Smith are downgraded to out and can’t play tonight, the Bulls will have more minutes for players like Tre Jones, Buddy Hield, Patrick Williams, Zach Collins and Nic Claxton.

Speaking of Williams, he’s probable due to a left thumb sprain. He has been dealing with the injury for a few games now, but he has always been cleared to play.

Caleb Wilson is still sidelined as he recovers from surgery on his right hand. He returned to practice last Friday, but he has yet to play contact basketball. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated in early December, which means his return could be in two or three weeks.

As for Jaylin Sellers, Tobe Awaka and Orlando Robinson, they are all assigned to the NBA G League. Sellers and Awaka are on two-way deals, while Robinson is under a standard contract.

Caleb Wilson Shares Update on Hand Injury

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s practice, Caleb Wilson opened up about his hand injury suffered on November 12 against the San Antonio Spurs.

“It’s difficult, but it’s not long-term,” Wilson said via Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. “I’ll play again in a couple of weeks, so I’m not really worried about it. … (Being sidelined) gives me the opportunity to be in shape and learn more about the game from a different view on the bench.

“I’m excited,” he continued. “I’m getting stronger (and) I know what I can do better because I’ve played against such great teams early, so it’s exciting for me. I don’t have an expectation of a timeline (but) I just expect to be playing.”

The Bulls have surprisingly won games since Wilson’s injury. They are 3-2 since he was ruled out.