The Chicago Bulls (4-11) are taking on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Sunday night.

The Bulls have turned their season around a bit over the last five games, winning three matchups. The victories came against the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Denver has won four of its last five contests.

The player to lead Chicago to the aforementioned wins is All-Star guard Norman Powell, who recorded 33 points, 24 points, and 17 points, respectively.

The problem is he may not suit up against the Nuggets.

Bulls List Norman Powell As Questionable for Nuggets Game Due to Hamstring Injury

The Bulls have announced Powell is questionable to play against the Nuggets due to a right hamstring strain. This is trouble for a Chicago team that struggles even when its leading scorer is on the floor. Powell is averaging 20.8 points on 44.6% shooting and 34.1% shooting from three-point range in 13 games.

Powell is not the only Bulls starter on the injury report, as center Jalen Smith is also questionable due to a gastrointestinal illness. He is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds on 52.8% shooting in 13 appearances.

This is arguably worse news for the Bulls, as the Nuggets are home to one of the NBA’s top big men in Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP will feast on the offensive end against Chicago’s backup forwards and centers.

Here is the rest of the injury report for Bulls vs. Nuggets:

BULLS

Tobe Awaka: Out – G League – Two-Way

Orlando Robinson: Out – G League – On Assignment

Jaylin Sellers: Out – G League – Two-Way

Patrick Williams: Probable – Left Thumb Sprain

Caleb Wilson: Out – Right Metacarpal Fracture

NUGGETS

DaRon Holmes II: Out – G League – On Assignment

Bryce Hopkins: Out – G League – Two-Way

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee Sprain

Cam Whitmore: Out – G League – Two-Way

Denver is essentially at full strength with Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the charge.

Expect this matchup to play out in a similar manner regardless of if Powell and/or Smith suit up for the Bulls. The Nuggets are a championship-contending team while Chicago is starting over with Wilson as its franchise cornerstone.