Bulls Coach Drops Strong Nic Claxton Hint Ahead of 76ers Game

The Chicago Bulls may finally get their biggest offseason frontcourt addition on the floor Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After Friday’s practice, coach Tiago Splitter offered his clearest indication yet that Nic Claxton is ready to make his Bulls debut following a lengthy absence because of a left hamstring strain.

Asked whether Claxton would play Sunday, Splitter smiled, according to Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson.

“Probably,” Splitter told reporters.

Claxton shared his coach’s optimism, giving the same answer when asked about his availability, according to Gavin Dorsey of Roundtable Network.

For a Bulls team that has lost seven consecutive games, the timing couldn’t be better.

Nic Claxton Nears Long-Awaited Bulls Debut

Claxton has missed Chicago’s first eight games after suffering a hamstring injury before training camp.

The 6-foot-11 center has made significant progress recently, participating in his first full team practice Sunday before joining the Windy City Bulls for a rehabilitation session Thursday.

He returned to full practice Friday, another encouraging sign that his season debut is imminent.

Chicago has not officially cleared him for Sunday’s matchup, but Splitter’s response suggests the team is increasingly confident in his recovery.

Claxton’s return would give the Bulls a defensive presence they have sorely missed.

Acquired from the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason, Claxton established himself as one of the NBA’s better rim protectors, averaging 2.5 blocks in 2022-23 and 2.1 the following season.

His mobility also allows him to defend pick-and-roll actions and switch onto smaller players, qualities that could help stabilize Chicago’s struggling defense.

Chicago Desperate for Defensive Help After New York Blowout

Chicago’s defensive shortcomings were exposed again Wednesday in a 135-105 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Bulls surrendered 135 points and lost the rebounding battle 50-39, extending their losing streak to seven games.

Claxton’s presence would provide Splitter with another option in the paint while giving Josh Giddey an athletic target in transition and pick-and-roll situations.

Still, the Bulls are unlikely to ask Claxton to shoulder a heavy workload immediately after such a lengthy layoff.

His return could also create an interesting decision at center.

Jalen Smith, who has started in Claxton’s absence, participated fully in Friday’s practice after spraining a finger against New York, according to Johnson.

Smith said he expects to play Sunday.

With both big men potentially available, Splitter would have greater flexibility to manage their minutes while maintaining an interior defensive presence.

The Bulls host the 76ers at the United Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Claxton’s debut won’t solve every problem for a team still searching for its second victory. But after an ugly opening stretch, the Bulls could finally get a look at the player they acquired to anchor their defense.