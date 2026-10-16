Chicago Bulls Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Five-Star Sensation

The Chicago Bulls enter the 2026-27 NBA season in the middle of a youth movement headlined by Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Caleb Wilson, but another difficult campaign could be on the horizon.

Chicago selected Wilson with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft before adding guard Dailyn Swain at No. 15, injecting further young talent into its rebuilding roster.

However, Yahoo! Sports has projected the Bulls to finish with a 31-51 record, placing them 12th in the Eastern Conference and potentially in contention for another high draft pick.

Chicago Bulls Projected to Target Elite Five-Star Prospect

Draft expert Sam Vecenie and CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein recently projected Chicago to once again hold the No. 4 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft during the latest episode of the Game Theory Podcast.

With that selection, the pair identified Arizona freshman Caleb Holt as a potential target.

Holt, 18, is a five-star recruit who ranked among the top-10 players nationally in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5 guard is also widely regarded as one of the leading shooting guard prospects eligible for the 2027 draft.

He spent his high school career across Buckhorn in Alabama, Grayson in Georgia, and Prolific Prep in Florida.

During his senior season at Prolific Prep, Holt averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 steals, helping his team compile an impressive 34-4 record.

His performances earned him McDonald’s All-American honors, and he went on to share co-MVP honors after recording 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Holt also starred at the Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 24 points for Team USA and earning MVP honors.

“He’s gotten way better as a shooter, and I think he’s going to shoot it long-term. On top of that, this is another hyper-competitive, awesome defender, like winner basketball player,” Vecenie said.

“Super physical at the point of attack, aggressive, gets through screens, can switch one through three comfortably, rebounds exceptionally well for an off-guard.”

Holt Could Strengthen Bulls’ Young Core Despite Draft Concerns

Vecenie continued his praise of Holt, describing him as “just kind of like a locked and loaded NBA rotation player.”

However, both Vecenie and Finkelstein raised questions about the guard’s long-term upside, physical profile, and how his game might translate into a secondary or tertiary role at the NBA level.

With his freshman season at Arizona still ahead, Holt has plenty of opportunities to strengthen his top-five credentials or potentially see his draft stock fluctuate.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman placed Holt at No. 3 in his early mock draft, while ESPN’s Jeremy Woo also ranked him as the third-best prospect in the class.

“Holt’s archetype as a utility combo guard would make him a nontraditional No. 1 candidate if he breaks out,” Woo wrote. “But he’s an easy player to like and should be in line for a strong freshman season.”

Woo acknowledged that Holt remains a developing shooter but added that “there’s a lot to be enthusiastic about”, pointing to Jrue Holiday as a potential blueprint for his development.

Although the 2027 draft cycle remains in its early stages, Holt has already established himself as one of the more intriguing prospects near the top of the class.

Should the early projections prove accurate, the Chicago Bulls could have another opportunity to add a high-upside prospect alongside Giddey, Buzelis, and Wilson, providing the franchise with another potential building block for its future.