Caleb Wilson Consistency Shines But Bulls Still Suffer Fifth Straight Loss

Caleb Wilson consistency remains the lone bright spot during an ugly start to the season in Chicago. The No. 4 overall draft pick delivered another sensational multi-category stat line on Monday night, though his individual brilliance was not enough to rescue the Chicago Bulls in a 126-107 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wilson dropped 24 points while adding seven rebounds, four assists, and a career-high four steals. Yet despite the 20-year-old rookie’s relentless energy on both ends of the floor, Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive contest to fall to 1-6 on the year.

Going Toe-to-Toe With Philadelphia’s Heavyweights

Facing a stacked 76ers roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, Wilson looked entirely unbothered by the step up in competition. The 6-foot-9 forward out of North Carolina logged 34 minutes, shooting an efficient 9-of-17 from the field and knocking down 4-of-9 from three-point range.

His athletic instincts produced highlights all evening long:

The Embiid Strip: Wilson poked the ball free from former MVP Joel Embiid at the high post, gathering the steal and sprinting the length of the floor for an emphatic rim finish.

Coast-to-Coast Theft: He later ripped the ball away from Philadelphia rookie VJ Edgecombe before converting another fast-break bucket.

Buzzer-Beating Clutch Play: With time winding down in the second quarter, Wilson swished a deep contested three-pointer at the horn to trim Chicago’s halftime deficit to five.

The four-steal performance pushed his total to four multi-steal games through seven pro appearances, highlighting an elite defensive motor that translates even when Chicago’s team defense collapses.

Establishing a High Baseline in Year One

What makes Wilson’s start so remarkable is how quickly his high-volume scoring has become an expectation rather than an anomaly.

Through his first seven NBA games, Wilson has eclipsed the 20-point mark five times. He is currently averaging 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while playing heavy minutes as Chicago’s primary forward option. In an offense that often stalls into sluggish isolation sets, his ability to create his own shot off the bounce and stretch defenses from deep provides vital relief.

The Clear Bright Spot on a Struggling Roster

The Bulls started November with glaring structural questions. Chicago sits tied at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at 1-6, hampered by inconsistent perimeter shooting and a defense allowing over 120 points per game.

While head coach Billy Donovan scrambles to find cohesive rotations across the rest of the lineup, the rookie has eliminated any doubts about his own transition to the pros. Single-game flashes can be deceptive, but a seven-game sample of 20-point outings, perimeter range, and defensive disruption proves he is already Chicago’s most dependable two-way asset.

The Bulls have a long list of problems to solve before their road trip continues, but the play of their top pick is unequivocally not one of them.