Son of Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman Gets Major NBA News

Dennis Rodman’s son is getting a fresh opportunity in the Brooklyn Nets organization.

The Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, acquired the returning-player rights to DJ Rodman from the Greensboro Swarm in a trade announced on October 5. Long Island sent the rights to guard Alex Schumacher and forward Jahlil White to Greensboro in the deal.

Rodman, the 25-year-old son of Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, now joins his fourth G League organization after previous stops with the Capital City Go-Go, Maine Celtics and Greensboro.

The move does not put Rodman on the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA roster, but it gives him a new landing spot within the Nets organization as he tries to continue climbing the professional ladder.

DJ Rodman Coming Off Breakout Shooting Season

Rodman made a strong case for a larger opportunity with his efficiency in Greensboro last season.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 17.3 minutes across 39 games, according to Long Island’s announcement. More importantly, he shot 50.5% from the field and 46.5% from 3-point range.

Those shooting numbers represent an intriguing development for a player whose pathway to the NBA likely depends on his ability to complement stars without demanding a high-volume offensive role.

Rodman also gained championship experience with Greensboro, appearing in the G League postseason for the second straight season and helping the Swarm capture the 2026 G League title.

He has appeared in 70 G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular-season games over the past two seasons, averaging 6.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.

Rodman played four collegiate seasons at Washington State before spending his final year at USC.

Dennis Rodman Was Key Piece of Bulls Dynasty

The Rodman name remains closely associated with one of the greatest stretches in Bulls history.

Dennis Rodman spent three seasons in Chicago from 1995-96 through 1997-98 and helped Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen capture three consecutive NBA championships. NBA.com describes Rodman as the “missing piece” for a Bulls team that won 72 games during his first season in Chicago.

Rodman averaged 15.9 rebounds per game during Chicago’s three-title run and eventually entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

DJ Rodman has taken a much different path than his famous father, but his latest move keeps him attached to an NBA organization after an encouraging season in Greensboro.

For Bulls fans who remember what Dennis Rodman brought to Chicago’s second three-peat, it gives another member of the Rodman family a storyline worth following.