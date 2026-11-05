Chicago Bulls Get Good Jalen Smith News Amid Injury Scare

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls suffered their sixth consecutive loss, this time at the hands of the New York Knicks.

The Bulls’ defense gave up 84 points at the half, and they were even down by as many as 44 points. They ended up losing 135-105, which was their second loss to the defending NBA champs this season.

To make matters worse, Jalen Smith suffered a left hand injury early in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, finishing with three points and two rebounds in seven minutes.

Jalen Smith Injury Update

Speaking to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network after the game, Jalen Smith revealed that his injury wasn’t serious. He also felt that he’ll be ready to play in their next game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Talked to Smith postgame. He doesn’t think the injury is serious and is optimistic he’ll play Sunday. Main issue is he fell on hand where he already had finger sprain,” Johnson tweeted.

Smith has been dealing with a left finger sprain, though he has yet to miss a game because of that injury.

However, a left hand injury is way different than a sprained finger. He will likely undergo further testing before he gets cleared to play.

Luckily for the struggling Bulls, they will have three days of rest before their next game. It’s also the start of a three-game homestand, so there’s a chance they could end their losing streak.

Also, Nic Claxton could make his Bulls debut that same night against the Sixers. Claxton has missed the first eight games of the season due to a left hamstring strain.

Jalen Smith on Golden State Warriors’ Radar

With Nic Claxton’s return imminent, Jalen Smith is expected to return to his backup center role.

But with the way the Chicago Bulls are playing at the start of the season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they entertain offers for Smith, who is on an expiring contract.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Golden State Warriors are interested in Smith to fill their huge hole at center.

In eight games as the Bulls’ starter, Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 7.8 rebounds on 47.2 percent shooting from the field.

The Warriors are looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis, who has yet to play for them this season and could be on the verge of retirement.

Porzingis only has a guaranteed $3 million next season, which makes him an attractive trade target for teams looking for cap space. The Warriors also have plenty of picks to attach to Porzingis.