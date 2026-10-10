Matas Buzelis Brings Good News For Chicago Bulls After Injury Scare

After an injury scare against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 9, Chicago Bulls’ Matas Buzelis brought good news to the team in their preseason campaign.

In his interview with Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Buzelis said his ankle injury was not bad at all and that it is just a precaution.

“It’s nothing bad. I’m just being smart during the preseason. I’m a little sore, but nothing crazy. I tried to play, but I hate missing games, so I think I’ll be ready for Sunday,” Buzelis said.

When asked if he will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets in their next preseason game, Buzelis said he surely will.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said.

What Happened To Matas Buzelis In The Preseason With The Bulls?

Buzelis suffered a right ankle injury during the second quarter against the Grizzlies and did not return.

The team ruled him out for the remainder of the preseason matchup as a precaution, and further official evaluations of the severity of the ankle sprain were expected after the game.

“Injury Update: Matas Buzelis (right ankle) is out for the remainder of tonight’s preseason game vs Memphis,” the Bulls wrote on their social media platforms.

After the game, Bulls head coach Tiago Spplitter said all he knew was Buzelis is “sore” after the game.

In the early moments of the game, Buzelis blocked a shot by Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells. However, he landed awkwardly and tweaked his ankle, leaving him slow to get up.

With 4:38 remaining in the second quarter, the discomfort proved too much, and he headed back through the tunnel before the team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the night.

Before exiting, he logged 12 minutes of play, finishing the game with 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, 1 block, and 3 personal fouls. The injury is being treated as a precautionary sideline, though his availability for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets remains uncertain.

Buzelis is expected to be one of the Bulls’ contributors this season, after averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his rookie season.

Matas Buzelis Reveals Focus For Second Season With The Bulls

Matas Buzelis is looking to be a more physical player this season. According to him on media day, he focused on improving his drives and being stronger against defenses.

“This offseason I’ve been mainly focused on playing through physicality, getting to the rim more,” he said. “I believe I was shooting too many 3’s last year. I’ve been focusing on getting downhill, getting to the midrange more. Putting on weight, getting stronger has been one of the key factors for me.”

“This offseason, I believe I’ve done a great job doing that. I feel like I’ve grown so much as a player. I also played [with the] national team, I learned a lot there. It’s been a process, but I feel like I did an excellent job. Of course, I feel like I could have done better. That’s how I always feel ’cause I view it like that. But I’ve done a pretty good job with the strength, nutrition. I’ve hired a chef. It’s all been great.”

Buzelis is seen as one of the team’s cornerstones for the future alongside rookie Caleb Wilson, the No. 4 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.