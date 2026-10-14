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Chicago Bulls’ Nic Claxton Gets Concerning Injury Update

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Chicago Bulls Media Day
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Nic Claxton #9 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls are looking forward to having the veteran big man Nic Claxton on the court for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the Claxton experience has been off to a bad start. The veteran is currently dealing with a hamstring injury through training camp, and the latest update from the head coach, Tiago Splitter, isn’t exactly promising.

Chicago Bulls Media Day
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Nic Claxton #9 of the Chicago Bulls poses for a photo during Chicago Bulls Media Day at the United Center on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to Bulls reporter KC Johnson, Splitter claimed that Claxton will be “out a while.” It seems his recovery could cut into the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

On October 5, Claxton was ruled out with a “tweaked hamstring.” The original timeline for a reevaluation was set at two weeks. While that’s around the start of the regular season, the latest update doesn’t give an optimistic feeling about Claxton’s status for opening night.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career Before The Bulls

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 31: Referee Kevin Cutler talks to Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 31, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old landed on the Bulls back in early July.

As Chicago got involved in a four-team trade, they took Claxton off the Brooklyn Nets’ hands. While Claxton could land in Chicago to build up his trade value just to get flipped later, the Bulls certainly hope to see him carve out a steady role for himself in Chicago instead.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The former second-round pick spent each of the first seven years of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. He was a rotational player in years two and three, but became a full-time starter in season four. Since then, Claxton turned in an impressive run in Brooklyn, that would eventually get overlooked due to injuries and team-wide struggles.

The veteran joins the Bulls with 380 games of experience, including 297 starts. With 26.2 minutes per game, Claxton has made 62.2% of his shots from the field. He posted averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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