Chicago Bulls’ Nic Claxton Gets Concerning Injury Update

The Chicago Bulls are looking forward to having the veteran big man Nic Claxton on the court for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Unfortunately, the Claxton experience has been off to a bad start. The veteran is currently dealing with a hamstring injury through training camp, and the latest update from the head coach, Tiago Splitter, isn’t exactly promising.

According to Bulls reporter KC Johnson, Splitter claimed that Claxton will be “out a while.” It seems his recovery could cut into the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

On October 5, Claxton was ruled out with a “tweaked hamstring.” The original timeline for a reevaluation was set at two weeks. While that’s around the start of the regular season, the latest update doesn’t give an optimistic feeling about Claxton’s status for opening night.

Nic Claxton’s NBA Career Before The Bulls

The 27-year-old landed on the Bulls back in early July.

As Chicago got involved in a four-team trade, they took Claxton off the Brooklyn Nets’ hands. While Claxton could land in Chicago to build up his trade value just to get flipped later, the Bulls certainly hope to see him carve out a steady role for himself in Chicago instead.

The former second-round pick spent each of the first seven years of his career with the Brooklyn Nets. He was a rotational player in years two and three, but became a full-time starter in season four. Since then, Claxton turned in an impressive run in Brooklyn, that would eventually get overlooked due to injuries and team-wide struggles.

The veteran joins the Bulls with 380 games of experience, including 297 starts. With 26.2 minutes per game, Claxton has made 62.2% of his shots from the field. He posted averages of 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.