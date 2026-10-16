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Chicago Bulls Target From Lakers Gets Linked To Eastern Conference Rival

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Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 29, 2025 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have been one of a few teams linked to the Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter, Dalton Knecht, throughout the preseason.

While there hasn’t been too much traction with those talks lately, there is some trade chatter heating up between LA and Chicago’s rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Suddenly, the Bucks are a team to watch in the sharpshooter’s market.

Chicago Bulls Target From Lakers Gets Linked To Eastern Conference Rival

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on October 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NBA Insider Jake Fischer (via Stein Line) laid out the latest on the Knecht-Milwaukee saga:

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims,” Fischer reported.

“Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through. The Lakers might be forced, if no deal materializes between now and Monday’s deadline, to simply waive Knecht to get down to 15.”

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 13: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by Will Richard #3 of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s rare for trade talks to go this far and not materialize, but it’s certainly not an impossible situation. After all, this isn’t the first time Knecht was traded. During his rookie campaign, he was sent to the Charlotte Hornets, before the trade ended up failing days later.

Since the Bulls waited this long, they are better off sitting still and seeing if Knecht ends up hitting the waiver wire or open market instead, if they are still interested.

Dalton Knecht’s NBA Career

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on April 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old guard had a busy college career. From 2019 to 2024, Knecht had runs with Northeastern JC, Northern Colorado, and Tennessee.

In 2024, the Lakers drafted Knecht with the 17th overall pick.

Over two seasons, he has appeared in 132 games, picking up 17 starts. Knecht has shot 36.8% from three, while averaging 7.1 points per game.

The Bulls currently have one roster spot open as the preseason concludes. It’s unclear what they plan to do at this time, but the team will likely see its fair share of changes throughout the year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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