Bulls Coach Tiago Splitter Calls Out Caleb Wilson After Embarrassing Knicks Loss

The Chicago Bulls didn’t have much to celebrate Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. And rookie Caleb Wilson found himself on the receiving end of some unusually pointed criticism from his head coach.

Following Chicago’s humiliating 135-105 loss to the New York Knicks, Tiago Splitter didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“I didn’t think he had a great game,” Splitter told reporters. “He wasn’t doing the right things on offense, defense, body language. He’s got to get better.”

Wilson finished with just five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, shooting 2 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from beyond the arc. It was his lowest-scoring game and the first time he was held to a single digit.

The 20-year-old forward also committed three turnovers and finished with a minus-22 rating before spending much of the second half on the bench.

Tiago Splitter Challenges Caleb Wilson After Bulls’ Blowout Loss

For Splitter, the disappointment extended beyond Wilson’s shooting struggles.

The Bulls coach questioned how his prized rookie responded to adversity as New York overwhelmed Chicago from the opening quarter.

“Caleb probably has never been in this situation in his life,” Splitter said. “He’s always been on the winning side, winning games, and now you’ve got to be resilient even when you’re down 20, 30, 40 (points). It doesn’t matter.”

Splitter described the performance as a learning experience for Wilson, whose transition from college basketball has coincided with a brutal opening stretch for the rebuilding Bulls.

Chicago fell behind 43-21 after the first quarter and trailed 84-52 at halftime.

The deficit eventually ballooned to 44 points before the Knicks settled for a 30-point victory.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 33 points, including 22 in the opening quarter.

For Chicago, the problems weren’t limited to its rookie forward.

Caleb Wilson Responds to Reduced Playing Time

Wilson acknowledged his frustration after the game, particularly with his limited opportunities to establish an offensive rhythm.

“Today I didn’t get the ball much to start the game, so I couldn’t do much to be aggressive,” Wilson said, according to the Bulls’ official website.

The rookie also admitted he had difficulty finding ways to influence the game without consistent touches.

“I feel like I should have kept playing more later in the game,” Wilson said. “I was really frustrated.”

Still, he recognized the need to respond better when things aren’t going his way.

His comments highlighted the challenge facing Splitter: developing a potential franchise cornerstone while demanding accountability from a team struggling to compete.

Bulls’ Struggles Raise Questions About Young Core

Wednesday’s defeat dropped Chicago to 1-7, with the Bulls losing their seventh consecutive game after winning their season opener.

Their defense has been particularly troubling.

Chicago has repeatedly surrendered massive early deficits, including Wednesday’s 32-point halftime hole.

Splitter criticized his team’s offensive approach, pointing to rushed shots and a lack of ball movement that carried over to the defensive end.

The Bulls shot just 38.5% from the field and 22.7% from three-point range against New York.

Wilson remains one of the organization’s most important young players. But Splitter made clear that draft status won’t excuse poor decisions or a lack of composure.

Chicago returns home Sunday to face the Philadelphia 76ers.

For Wilson, that game offers an immediate opportunity to show his coach that Wednesday’s lesson wasn’t lost on him.