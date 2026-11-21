The Cleveland Cavaliers witnessed something special from James Harden on Friday night, and head coach Kenny Atkinson made sure everyone understood just how much he appreciates his veteran superstar.

Harden erupted for 51 points in Cleveland’s 128-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on November 20. However, it wasn’t just his scoring performance that had people talking afterward. Atkinson made a bold statement about Harden’s place in NBA history, putting him among the 10 greatest players of all time.

“Guy’s special. I know everybody wants it perfect, but we’ve got to appreciate this guy. This guy is top 10 of all-time,” Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers coach wasn’t finished praising Harden, either.

“I know I appreciate every day coaching him. It’s an honor. I really mean that. It doesn’t happen to a lot of coaches to get to coach a guy like that.”

James Harden Passes Kobe Bryant After Historic Cavaliers Performance

Atkinson’s comments came after Harden delivered one of the most impressive individual performances of the NBA season.

The 37-year-old guard finished with 51 points, six rebounds and six assists. He shot 15-of-26 from the field, knocked down seven of his 11 three-point attempts and made all 14 free throws.

Even more impressive, Harden made NBA history in the process.

Friday marked the 26th 50-point game of his career, moving him past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s all-time list. Only Wilt Chamberlain, with 118, and Michael Jordan, with 31, have recorded more.

That’s a remarkable achievement for a player in his 18th NBA season.

Harden also helped Cleveland take control during a decisive third-quarter run. The Cavaliers outscored Indiana 43-22 in the period, turning a competitive game into a comfortable lead.

For a Cleveland team that has struggled with consistency early this season, getting that version of Harden could make a significant difference moving forward.

Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Sparks James Harden GOAT Debate

Of course, calling Harden a top-10 player in NBA history will generate plenty of disagreement.

His resume certainly deserves respect. Harden is an NBA MVP, an 11-time All-Star and a three-time scoring champion. He’s also one of the most productive offensive players the league has ever seen.

However, the conversation becomes more complicated when comparing his postseason accomplishments with those of other all-time greats.

That’s what makes Atkinson’s comments so interesting.

The Cavaliers coach understands that Harden’s career has faced criticism, particularly when championship expectations haven’t been met. Still, Atkinson believes fans should appreciate what they’re watching instead of constantly focusing on what Harden hasn’t accomplished.

Whether fans agree with his top-10 ranking or not, Friday’s performance offered another reminder of Harden’s extraordinary scoring ability.

And for Cleveland, having a player capable of producing 51 points at age 37 is something worth appreciating. What a night from The Beard, aka Harden.