Cavs’ James Harden, Beard Ready To Go, Reaches Important Moment

Not that it’s the kind of drama that impacts James Harden one bit, but there’s been quite a saga about his beard playing out on social media in the lead up to the new NBA season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There’s an image circulating, one that gives off the vibe of being AI-generated, that shows Harden without a beard. Given that this is the man known as “The Beard,” it’s both a shocking and unexpected sight.

It’s not actually real, though. Harden has made clear he won’t consider getting rid of his beard until he retires.

There have also been plenty of images of Harden throughout the preseason still with that big beard on his face. Nothing has changed on that front.

But for anyone who is fond of Harden as a basketball player, it’ll probably be nice to stop seeing that viral image and instead start seeing some stepback 3-pointers.

Cleveland Cavaliers fans are certainly hoping for plenty of the latter. This will be a crucial season for Harden and the Cavs.

James Harden’s Next Step

The Cavs and Harden only became acquainted midway through last season.

Cleveland felt it had a chance to contend in the Eastern Conference and traded away Darius Garland to get Harden.

It was a move that made the Cavs older, but it was one they felt raised their ceiling in the playoffs.

There was some adjustment period, as you’d expect, but Harden mostly helped the Cavs as they pushed deep into the postseason before getting knocked out by the eventual champion New York Knicks.

This season should feel different for the Cavs and Harden, though. He’s had an offseason knowing that he plays for Cleveland now. He’s had a whole training camp and preseason to feel fully part of his new team.

The dramatic in-season shift of a trade can be tough to adjust to immediately.

The more measured build-up to a season with a team you’re planning to spend the whole season with can work a lot better.

Harden should be set up for success this season. Yes, he’s getting older, but he’s still got the power of his beard to help lead him and Cleveland to great heights.

Cavs Starting Lineup

The Cavs should have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, assuming they roll out the five that would make the most sense.

It should be James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Watson is the new face and definitely the X-factor, having come aboard in the offseason from the Denver Nuggets. He’s a young, athletic forward with great potential.

If the Cavs can figure out how to gel, they should be dangerous.