How Long is Jarrett Allen Out? Why Cavs’ Center Isn’t Playing vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big home game on Friday night, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James.

They’re doing it without Jarrett Allen, though, who was officially ruled out on the 6:45 p.m. ET NBA injury report update.

Allen had been listed as questionable throughout the day before his status changed.

The good news for the Cavs is that Peyton Watson was upgraded from questionable to available, but they’ll be playing without “The ‘Fro.”

How Long is Jarrett Allen Out?

Allen likely shouldn’t be out too long, but there’s no official timeline as of yet. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson could provide a postgame update.

Since the center was questionable in the lead up to Friday’s game, that suggests he was very close to playing.

It wouldn’t make sense, then, for Allen to miss too much time. But until more updates come out, there’s no way to know for sure.

Why Isn’t Jarrett Allen Playing Tonight?

Allen isn’t playing due to injury.

His official listing on the NBA’s injury report was with a right knee contusion.

He exited the Cavs’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week with his injury. The Cavs then left his status in doubt heading into Friday night before ruling him out just 15 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. ET start.

That suggests the Cavaliers may have even had Allen go through a warmup or workout before determining if he was good to go.

Cleveland gave Watson the go-ahead, but not Allen. And now they’ll wait for his return.