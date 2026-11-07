How Long is Jarrett Allen Out? Why Cavs’ Center Isn’t Playing vs. 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives around Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big home game on Friday night, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James.
They’re doing it without Jarrett Allen, though, who was officially ruled out on the 6:45 p.m. ET NBA injury report update.
Allen had been listed as questionable throughout the day before his status changed.
The good news for the Cavs is that Peyton Watson was upgraded from questionable to available, but they’ll be playing without “The ‘Fro.”
How Long is Jarrett Allen Out?
Allen likely shouldn’t be out too long, but there’s no official timeline as of yet. Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson could provide a postgame update.
Since the center was questionable in the lead up to Friday’s game, that suggests he was very close to playing.
It wouldn’t make sense, then, for Allen to miss too much time. But until more updates come out, there’s no way to know for sure.
Why Isn’t Jarrett Allen Playing Tonight?
Allen isn’t playing due to injury.
His official listing on the NBA’s injury report was with a right knee contusion.
He exited the Cavs’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week with his injury. The Cavs then left his status in doubt heading into Friday night before ruling him out just 15 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. ET start.
That suggests the Cavaliers may have even had Allen go through a warmup or workout before determining if he was good to go.
Cleveland gave Watson the go-ahead, but not Allen. And now they’ll wait for his return.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big home game on Friday night, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James. They’re doing it without Jarrett Allen, though, who was officially ruled out on the 6:45 p.m. ET NBA injury report update. Allen had been listed as questionable throughout the day before his status changed. The good news […]
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