Cavaliers Get Peyton Watson Injury Update Ahead of LeBron James Return

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without one of their most important perimeter defenders Friday night, just as LeBron James returns to the city where he built his legacy.

Peyton Watson remains questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers because of right hamstring injury management, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Friday at 3:45 p.m. Eastern.

The 24-year-old forward has missed Cleveland’s last two games, leaving his availability uncertain for a matchup against a Philadelphia team loaded with offensive talent.

James’ return to Cleveland is already one of the most anticipated games of the early NBA season. Now, the Cavaliers could be shorthanded against the league’s best team.

Cavaliers Face Peyton Watson Injury Concern Against 76ers

Watson’s status presents a significant problem for coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Cavaliers acquired the 6-foot-8 forward from the Denver Nuggets during the offseason, hoping his length and defensive versatility would strengthen their perimeter defense.

Watson started Cleveland’s first six games before the hamstring issue interrupted his season.

He is averaging 10.8 points, four rebounds and three assists in 28.6 minutes.

His offensive production has been inconsistent, but his ability to guard multiple positions remains valuable.

That versatility could be particularly important against Philadelphia.

The 76ers feature Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe alongside James, giving Cleveland several difficult perimeter assignments.

Maxey’s speed, Brown’s physical scoring and Edgecombe’s athleticism can test even a healthy defense.

Without Watson, Atkinson would have fewer options to match their size and quickness.

LeBron James Returns With NBA’s Best Team

James enters Friday’s game wearing a different uniform, but his connection to Cleveland remains unmatched.

The four-time NBA champion spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers and delivered the franchise’s first championship in 2016.

Now in his 24th NBA season, James returns with a Philadelphia team that has opened 8-1.

The 76ers have won five consecutive games and already defeated Cleveland once this season.

On Oct. 22, Philadelphia erased a 29-point deficit to beat the Cavaliers 114-106, with Maxey scoring 32 points.

James is averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists in his first season with the Sixers.

His playmaking has helped connect a talented lineup featuring Maxey, Brown, Edgecombe and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia’s depth makes Watson’s potential absence particularly concerning.

Cleveland will need disciplined defensive rotations and strong individual performances to avoid another costly collapse.

Cavaliers Dealing With Multiple Injuries Before NBA Cup Opener

Watson isn’t Cleveland’s only injury concern.

Starting center Jarrett Allen is questionable because of a right knee contusion, while rookie guard Tyrese Proctor carries the same designation with a left ankle sprain.

Jaylon Tyson remains out with a right ankle sprain, further limiting the Cavaliers’ perimeter depth.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is also sidelined with a lower-back stress reaction.

Cleveland enters Friday’s matchup at 4-4 after consecutive losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will carry much of the offensive responsibility, while Evan Mobley’s defensive versatility becomes even more important.

The Cavaliers host Philadelphia at Rocket Arena at 7:30 p.m. Eastern in their first NBA Cup group-play game.

With James returning and the 76ers rolling, Cleveland could hardly have picked a worse time to lose another perimeter defender.